IND vs SA: Kohli becomes first batter since Tendulkar to score 6000 runs in ODIs at home

Tendulkar, the leading ODI run-scorer in the world, has 6974 runs at home in one-day cricket in 160 innings at an average of 48.11. Kohli reached 6000 ODI runs in India in his 119th innings.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 16:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot against South Africa.
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot against South Africa. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot against South Africa. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Virat Kohli became only the second batter, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score 6000 runs in One-Day Internationals in India during the World Cup 2023 game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Tendulkar, the leading ODI run-scorer in the world, has 6974 runs at home in one-day cricket in 160 innings at an average of 48.11. Kohli reached 6000 ODI runs in India in his 119th innings.

Kohli is one century away from equalling Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI centuries.

On Sunday, Kohli also became the third Indian to aggregate more than 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. This was the first time Kohli went past the 500-run mark in a World Cup edition.

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

