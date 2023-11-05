IND vs SA: Kohli becomes first batter since Tendulkar to score 6000 runs in ODIs at home

Virat Kohli became only the second batter, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score 6000 runs in One-Day Internationals in India during the World Cup 2023 game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Tendulkar, the leading ODI run-scorer in the world, has 6974 runs at home in one-day cricket in 160 innings at an average of 48.11. Kohli reached 6000 ODI runs in India in his 119th innings.

Kohli is one century away from equalling Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI centuries.

On Sunday, Kohli also became the third Indian to aggregate more than 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. This was the first time Kohli went past the 500-run mark in a World Cup edition.