UFC 299: Sean O’Malley defends bantamweight title, defeats Marlon Vera

On Saturday, O’Malley landed a total of 232 strikes compared to Vera’s 89.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 13:25 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center.
Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sean O’Malley held on to his bantamweight belt on Saturday night, defeating Marlon Vera by unanimous decision in the main event bout at UFC 299 in Miami.

O’Malley (18-1-0) took the cards 50-45, 50-45, 50-44 in a rematch of a UFC 252 fight, which Vera won via technical knockout on Aug. 16, 2020. That remains O’Malley’s only loss.

Vera fell to 23-9-1 with Saturday’s setback and is 5-3-0 since the 2020 victory over O’Malley.

On Saturday, O’Malley landed a total of 232 strikes compared to Vera’s 89.

In other action, Dustin Poirier (30-8-0) knocked out Benoit Saint-Denis (13-2-0) with a punch in the second round of their lightweight fight. Meanwhile, Michael Page (22-2-0) prevailed by unanimous decision, defeating Kevin Holland (25-11-0) in welterweight action.

Jack Della Maddalena (17-2-0) and Petr Yan (17-5-0) also won their respective fights.

UFC 299 - Main card results
Sean O’Malley def. Marlon Vera via Unanimous Decision
Dustin Poirier def. Benoit Saint Denis via KO
Michael Page def. Kevin Holland via Unanimous Decision
Jack Della Maddalena def. Gilbert Burns via TKO
Petr Yan def. Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

