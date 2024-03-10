Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Updates Day 1: MUM 28/0; Shaw, Lalwani off to steady start

Preview

There is so much similarity and so many differences in what would be the last match – the Ranji Trophy final - of yet another gruelling senior domestic cricket season.

They belong to the same state. They speak the same language. But that’s where the similarities end, especially in cricket parlance, for Mumbai and Vidarbha.

The differences are stark, as stark as the one between Mumbai and any other domestic side.

Mumbai has won the glittering trophy a whopping 41 times and will be featuring in its 48th final of the 89 editions.

