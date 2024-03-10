Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Updates Day 1: MUM 28/0; Shaw, Lalwani off to steady start

- March 10, 2024 10:00MUM 33/0 in 7 overs
Umesh to Shaw, one run off the first delivery with a drive through cover. Lalwani glances the fourth delivery down to fine leg for a single. Shaw gets room to drive and he does so with elan. Yash Thakur with a splendid effort to keep the shot down to three runs.
- March 10, 2024 09:57MUM 28/0 in 6 overs
Shaw taps a delivery outside off from Thakare through point for a single. The first bit of movement off the surface, draws Lalwani into a forward defence and then leaves the batter.
- March 10, 2024 09:52MUM 27/0 in 5 overs
Umesh to Lalwani, angling down on the pads again, Lalwani works it away for two runs. Yet again, Umesh makes an error with his line, offers a freebie on the pads and Lalwani very gracefully picks up another boundary.
- March 10, 2024 09:50MUM 21/0 in 4 overs
Much better control from Thakare in this over as he gives away just two runs.
- March 10, 2024 09:424MUM 19/0 in 3 overs
FOUR! Umesh strays on the pads again and this time Shaw does not miss out on the flick through square leg. Three more singles from the over.
- March 10, 2024 09:364MUM 12/0 in 2 overs
Aditya Thakare from the other end. Lalwani on strike for the first time. FOUR! An. overpitching delivery angling into the batter first up, dispatches it through mid wicket. He flicks the third delivery behind square to pick a couple. Another clip through the on side from Lalwani gets him two more from the over.
- March 10, 2024 09:324MUM 4/0 in 1 over
Umesh to Shaw, on the pads and Shaw misses his flick. The second one is on the pads again and Shaw is rushed into his clip shot, not managing to connect. FOUR! Width on offer and Shaw drives it through the covers.
- March 10, 2024 09:31Mumbai openers out in the middle
Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani make their way to the square to start the proceedings for Mumbai.
For Vidarbha, it is Umesh Yadav with the new ball.
- March 10, 2024 09:24Lineups
Vidarbha: Yash Dubey, Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar, Aditya Sarvate, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare.
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Tamore, Bhupen Lalwani, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian
So, it seems the Mumbai pacer will have a final match to say goodbye as he slots into the side in place of Mohit Avasthi.
- March 10, 2024 09:16Lineups out!
- March 10, 2024 09:08TOSS - VID
Vidarbha wins the toss, opts to bowl.
- March 10, 2024 09:01Squads
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza, Suved Parkar, Amogh Bhatkal, Prasad Pawar, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Shivam Dube, Jay Gokul Bista, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni
Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey
- March 10, 2024 09:00A lot at stake for Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane
- March 10, 2024 08:59Preview
There is so much similarity and so many differences in what would be the last match – the Ranji Trophy final - of yet another gruelling senior domestic cricket season.
They belong to the same state. They speak the same language. But that’s where the similarities end, especially in cricket parlance, for Mumbai and Vidarbha.
The differences are stark, as stark as the one between Mumbai and any other domestic side.
Mumbai has won the glittering trophy a whopping 41 times and will be featuring in its 48th final of the 89 editions.
CHECK OUT AMOL KARHADKAR’S FULL PREVIEW - READ
- March 10, 2024 08:53Live Streaming Info
The live streaming of the Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Final will be available on JioCinema. The match can also be streamed live on Sports18.
- March 10, 2024 08:52Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final played between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the Wankhede Stadium.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
