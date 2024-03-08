Tushar Deshpande eyes Ranji Trophy with Mumbai to take another step towards realising the Indian dream

Ever since making his Ranji Trophy debut in 2016-17, Tushar Deshpande – courtesy of his raw pace – has been utilised as a strike bowler by the Mumbai team management across formats.

Riding on impressive performances across formats over the last twelve months, the in-form pacer is hoping that the Ranji Trophy final and the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will follow, will help him realise his dream of donning the India jersey.

“These three months, especially starting with the Ranji quarterfinal, are extremely important for me. For the last 18-24 months – irrespective of the format – the manner in which I have been performing, consistently clocking 140-plus – I want to play these next three phases at full intensity,” Deshpande told Sportstar ahead of the Ranji final between Mumbai and Vidarbha, starting at the Wankhede Stadium from Sunday.

“From my perspective, I am ready for an India call-up. If you look at the overall season, be it one-dayers (Vijay Hazare Trophy) or Ranji Trophy, I have been delivering with crucial wickets – and useful runs too,” Deshpande said, referring to his maiden hundred and a useful 26 in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively.

Deshpande (scoring 123 off 129 balls), combined with Tanush Kotian to register the second-highest 10th wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history, rescuing Mumbai in the quarterfinals against Baroda. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu

“I am giving my 100 per cent for Mumbai and the IPL performance everyone has witnessed. So if I can help Mumbai regain the Ranji Trophy over the coming week and follow it up with another strong showing in the IPL, I think I would have inched closer to realising the dream.”

After an excellent outing in the 2023 Indian Premier League – he finished as the Chennai Super Kings’ highest wicket-taker en route to a fifth title – Deshpande was noticed for his accuracy in bowling in the Powerplay and the death overs.

Deshpande celebrates taking a wicket for Chennai Super Kings, against Kolkata Knight Riders, in the Indian Premier League. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

The Kalyan Express is not looking too far ahead for now.

In fact, he along with the rest of his teammates, has his target set on lifting his first Ranji Trophy final. Having been a part of two losing finals, Deshpande is desperate to go all the way and end

Mumbai’s eight-year Ranji title drought.

“For now, the focus is fully on regaining the Ranji Trophy. Ever since our last final (in 2016-17), we have hardly qualified. The only time we did, in 2021-22, we lost the final again. All of us are aiming for the solitary goal of lifting the trophy ever since we have qualified,” Deshpande said.