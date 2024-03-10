Indian sports news wrap: March 10

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians from the world of sports on Sunday, March 10

CRICKET

DY Patil Red claims 18th DY Patil T20 Cup

DY Patil Red claimed the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup after it thrashed Income Tax by 48 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday night.

After being asked to bat, DY Patil Red posted 221 for nine. In its response, Income Tax finished at 173 for nine in 20 overs.

Red openers Siddharth Patidar (43) and Aman Khan (43) added a brisk 70 runs for the opening wicket. Then there were regular partnerships throughout the innings. Nitish Rana (38) and Abdul Samad (32) played crucial hands. For Income Tax the best bowlers were Shahbaz Ahmed (2-37) and Ishan Porel (2-44).

The chase for Income Tax never really took off. There was brief resistance when Sheldon Jackson (31) and Anuj Rawat (35) played valiant knocks. But that was just not enough as Red completed the formalities quite easily.

The 59-run eighth wicket stand between Sumit Kumar and M Mohammed (30) delayed the inevitable. But in the end, Income Tax ended on 173-9 in their 20 overs. For Red, the best bowlers were Abhinandan Singh (3-17), Varun Chakravarthy (2-20), Nitish Rana (2-31).

BRIEF SCORES DY Patil Red 221-9 in 20 overs (Aman Khan 43, Siddharth Patidar 43, Nitish Rana 38, Abdul Samad 32, Krunal Pandya 23; Shahbaz Ahmed 2-37, Ishan Porel 2-44) bt Income Tax 173-9 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 35, Sheldon Jackson 31, M Mohammed 30; Abhinandan Singh 3-17, Varun Chakravarthy 2-20, Nitish Rana 2-31)-by 48 runs

-Team Sportstar

SQUASH

Bristol Open squash: Breanne edges out Urwashi 3-2 in semis

Urwashi Joshi’s impressive run at the University of the West of England the Bristol Open was snapped in the semifinals by Breanne Flynn of Ireland, who pulled off a come-from-behind 3-2 win late on Saturday.

High on confidence after accounting for two seeded players in the previous rounds of the USD 3000 PSA Challenger Tour event, the Indian world No 153 took early control of the match by winning the opening two games 16-14 and 11-6.

However, higher-ranked Breanne drew deep from her reserves to win the next three 11-8, 11-6 and 11-4 to deny the Maharashtra player a maiden PSA final appearance.

-Team Sportstar