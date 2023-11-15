IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 700 runs in single World Cup edition

Virat Kohli became the first batter to hit 700 runs in a single World Cup edition during India’s semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Sachin Tendulkar has the next best run haul in the quadrennial tournament with 673 runs in nine innings in 2003.
Kohli became just the sixth batter to cross 600 runs in a World Cup edition. His previous best was 443 runs during the 2019 edition.
MORE TO FOLLOW
