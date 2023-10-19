Virat Kohli gets past 26,000 international runs, scores 78th international hundred during IND vs BAN

India batter Virat Kohli got past 26,000 international runs with a six off Hasan Mahmud‘s bowling against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Kohli is the fastest to the mark, having reached it in 567 innings. The previous best was Sachin Tendulkar’s feat, with the Master Blaster having gotten past the milestone in 600 innings.

Later, Kohli also reached his 78th international hundred with a maximum over long-on to help his side continue its unbeaten streak at the ICC World Cup 2023 with a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

Kohli, who walked in after skipper Rohit Sharma fell for 48 (40b), meant business from the get-go. Off two consecutive free-hits, Kohli hit a four and six to get his account up and running after running two off a no-ball.

The pull shot to get to within a run of his fifty was probably the shot of the innings as Kohli rode the bounce to get the ball speeding across to the fence.

With the latest half-century—his 212nd overall and third in this ODI World Cup—Kohli moved to the fourth spot on the list of most 50-plus scores in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar (264), Ricky Ponting (217), and Kumar Sangakkara (216) complete the top four.

Kohli also happens to be the fourth-highest run scorer in international cricket now. He surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) earlier in the day.

Bangladesh has been one of Kohli’s favourite oppositions, this famously being the team against which the India talisman scored a hundred in his maiden ODI World Cup outing.