IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian to play two men’s ODI World Cup finals

Virat Kohli became the sixth Indian cricketer to play in two men’s ODI World Cup final during his side’s 2023 summit clash against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kohli, who played a key role in India’s title win in 2011, is the highest run-getter in the ongoing World Cup, breaking the record for most runs scored by a batter in a single edition of the competition.

The 35-year-old batter was also part of the Indian side which finished semifinalist in 2015 and 2019.

Here are the Indian cricketers to have played two men’s ODI World Cup finals: