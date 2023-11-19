MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian to play two men’s ODI World Cup finals

Kohli, who played a key role in India’s title win in 2011, is the highest run-getter in the ongoing World Cup, breaking the record for most runs scored by a batter in a single edition of the competition.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 13:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli in action during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand.
India’s Virat Kohli in action during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli in action during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Virat Kohli became the sixth Indian cricketer to play in two men’s ODI World Cup final during his side’s 2023 summit clash against Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kohli, who played a key role in India’s title win in 2011, is the highest run-getter in the ongoing World Cup, breaking the record for most runs scored by a batter in a single edition of the competition.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Live

The 35-year-old batter was also part of the Indian side which finished semifinalist in 2015 and 2019.

Here are the Indian cricketers to have played two men’s ODI World Cup finals:

Sachin Tendulkar - 2003 and 2011
Virender Sehwag - 2003 and 2011
Zaheer Khan - 2003 and 2011
Yuvraj Singh - 2003 and 2011
Harbhajan Singh - 2003 and 2011
Virat Kohli - 2011 and 2023

