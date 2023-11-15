Virat Kohli pays tribute to Sachin Tendulkar after breaking ODI ton record

Virat Kohli paid tribute to his idol Sachin Tendulkar after he went past the Master Blaster’s record for most hundreds in One-Day Internationals during India’s semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli glanced Ferguson to fine leg and completed a double to get to his 50th ODI century. As he completed the run, Kohli lept up in joy before falling on his knees.

The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn't stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a 'Virat' player.



Upon getting up on his feet, he faced the stand where Tendulkar was seated and bowed in respect. In the stands, Sachin was seen giving a standing ovation to the batter. Kohli gestured to his wife, who was also in attendance.

Kohli had equalled Sachin’s record of 49 hundreds earlier this World Cup during the match against South Africa.