Virat Kohli pays tribute to Sachin Tendulkar after breaking ODI ton record

Kohli went past Sachin’s record of most hundreds in ODIs during India’s semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 17:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli pays tribute to Sachin Tendulkar after creating the record for most hundreds in ODIs.
India’s Virat Kohli pays tribute to Sachin Tendulkar after creating the record for most hundreds in ODIs. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli pays tribute to Sachin Tendulkar after creating the record for most hundreds in ODIs. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Virat Kohli paid tribute to his idol Sachin Tendulkar after he went past the Master Blaster’s record for most hundreds in One-Day Internationals during India’s semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

FOLLOW LIVE | India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal

Kohli glanced Ferguson to fine leg and completed a double to get to his 50th ODI century. As he completed the run, Kohli lept up in joy before falling on his knees.

Upon getting up on his feet, he faced the stand where Tendulkar was seated and bowed in respect. In the stands, Sachin was seen giving a standing ovation to the batter. Kohli gestured to his wife, who was also in attendance.

Kohli had equalled Sachin’s record of 49 hundreds earlier this World Cup during the match against South Africa.

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Virat Kohli

Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
