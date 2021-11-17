ICC forms working group to determine cricket’s future for Afghanistan

The International Cricket Council has set up a working group to determine the future of the game in Afghanistan under its Taliban government, the world governing body said on Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s remarkable rise in cricket in recent years has been the sport’s biggest fairytale story but the strife-torn nation risks international isolation following the country’s Taliban takeover in August.

“The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward,” ICC chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement.

“We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our member in its efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government.”

ALSO READ - ICC acting CEO Allardyce: Our goal is to see men and women playing cricket in Afghanistan

ICC had taken a wait-and-see approach on whether Afghanistan can continue as a full member - allowing it to play Test matches - and the issue came up during its board meeting in Dubai at the conclusion of the Twenty20 World Cup last week. “Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most,” Barclay added.

“We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly.”

"We are working to provide full assistance & assurance to the @ICC Board & its working group for Afghanistan about the situation in ACB. @ACBofficials thank them and are looking for their immense support with regards to the status & development of Afghan Cricket." He added. 2/2 https://t.co/nexcaD93bZ — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 17, 2021

Taliban officials have said they will not repeat the harsh rule of the previous Taliban government.

“Cricket is a source of aspirations, elation and hope for 35 million Afghans. We are committed to maintain effective relationships with our new government, the ICC and other cricketing nations,” Mirwais Ashraf, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman, said in a statement on Twitter.

“We are working to provide full assistance and assurance to the ICC board and its working group for Afghanistan about the situation in ACB.”

Ganguly replaces Kumble in Cricket Committee

Among other decisions, the ICC also named former India captain and current board chief Sourav Ganguly as the chairman of its Cricket Committee, replacing spin bowling great Anil Kumble whose maximum nine-year term ended this month.

“I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee,” ICC Chair Greg Barclay said.

“His experience as one of the world’s best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward. I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions.”