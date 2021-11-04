West Indies vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Toss, Playing XI at 7PM; WI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Prediction

Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka from Abu Dhabi.

6:10PM IST: A massive win for the Aussie in Dubai have seen them leapfrog to the second spot. West Indies has its task cut out to do one better tonight and hope to beat Australia convincingly on Saturday to stand a chance to qualify for the semifinals.

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Points Table updated today: Australia beats Bangladesh in Group 1, moves into second

Ridiculously easy for #Australia . Their primary objective was 2 points and an NRR above that of South Africa and they have managed both. They can now afford a loss to the #WestIndies as long as it is a very close game provided #SouthAfrica lose to #England — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 4, 2021

Head-to-head - WI vs SL

The two teams have met on seven earlier occasions in the T20 WC. Sri Lanka has the edge in the ICC event with five wins.

In all Twenty20 international games combined, both Sri Lanka and West Indies have won seven games each.

MATCH PREVIEW

Defending champion West Indies will be desperate to address its batting woes and keep its slim semifinal hopes alive when it takes on an inexperienced Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

After two back-to-back defeats, West Indies managed to revive its campaign with a scrappy three-run win over Bangladesh. The two-time champion’s chances of reaching the semifinals look very slim but it is not out of the race just yet.

It not only needs to win its last two fixtures to stay in the mix for the semis but also require dominant victories to improve its net run rate, which is the worst in the group.

The wins will not only improve West Indies chances but will also hurt fellow contender Australia’s chances of progressing and if South Africa lose against England, who are already through, then all three sides could finish on six points which will bring the net run rate into the equation.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, which had won the title in 2014, slumped to its third consecutive defeat after a dominant victory in its campaign opener.

With just one match to go in their Super 12 campaign, Sri Lanka can finish on a maximum of four points which will not be enough to help them progress.

The West Indies bowlers sealed the win against Bangladesh with all-rounders Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder and Andre Russell bowling brilliantly at the death. The bowling unit has shown they are capable of defending decent totals.

Holder, who was added into the squad as a replacement for Obed McCoy, and debutant Roston Chase turned out to be valuable additions.

While Holder had an immediate impact with the ball (1/22) and the bat (15 off 5), Chase (39) anchored the innings as wickets tumbled at the other end.

The West Indies were also guilty of being sloppy in the field against Bangladesh, missing several run-out opportunities and dropping catches and need to improve on that front.

But most importantly, they urgently need to address their batting frailties.

The side, known for its flamboyant style of play, has failed miserably with the bat. Had it not been wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran’s quickfire 22 ball 40 they would have lost to Bangladesh as well.

It will need to be better prepared to counter the wily Sri Lankan spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, who have bamboozled the opposition batters.

For Sri Lanka, the pace trio of Chamika Karunaratne, Dushyant Chameera and Lahiru Kumara looked off-coloured against England. They will look to bowl in the right areas against a wobbly West Indies.

As many as six Sri Lankan batters got good starts against England but failed to capitalise. But opener Kusal Perera can be dangerous while Pathum Nissanka showed he can tonk the ball over the park.

The role of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has shown glimpses of his talent, will also be crucial.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka would be expecting rookie Charith Asalanka, who shone in the team's win in the opener, and Avishka Fernando to make key contributions. Playing their last game of the tournament, Sri Lanka will hope to conclude the campaign with a win. - PTI

WI vs SL PROBABLE PLAYING XI West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara WI vs SL SQUADS West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - WI vs SL?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.