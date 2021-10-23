T20 World Cup Super 12 points table: England, Australia earn first wins in Group 1

The T20 World Cup Super 12 stage got underway on October 23 in the UAE.

Group 1 of the Super 12s consist defending champion West Indies, England, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan compose Group 2 of the tournament. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The final will be played in Dubai in November 14.

Here's a look at the Super 12 points table standings

Group A

Teams P W L NR Points NRR England 1 1 0 0 2 +3.970 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 +0.253 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 -0.253 West Indies 1 0 1 0 0 -3.970



Group 2

Teams P W L NR Points NRR Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0

