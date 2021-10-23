Home Points Table T20 World Cup Super 12 points table: England, Australia earn first wins in Group 1 T20 World Cup Super 12 points table: England thrashed West Indies in Dubai for a massive win on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Australia beat South Africa by five wickets. Team Sportstar 23 October, 2021 22:09 IST England clinched a six-wicket win in its Group 1 opener against West Indies in Dubai. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 23 October, 2021 22:09 IST The T20 World Cup Super 12 stage got underway on October 23 in the UAE.Group 1 of the Super 12s consist defending champion West Indies, England, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan compose Group 2 of the tournament. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The final will be played in Dubai in November 14. T20 World Cup Super 12 full match schedule, timings, team squads, venues and date Here's a look at the Super 12 points table standingsGroup ATeamsPWLNRPointsNRREngland11002+3.970Australia11002+0.253Bangladesh000000Sri Lanka0000 0South Africa10100-0.253West Indies10100-3.970HIGHLIGHTS: England vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021: ENG thrashes WI by six wickets for first Super 12 win Group 2TeamsPWLNRPointsNRRAfghanistan000000India000000Namibia000000New Zealand000000Pakistan000000Scotland000000 T20WC PodcastIn this episode of Matchpoint Paradox, Shayan Acharya, Ayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally look back at the cricketing action from the week gone by - from CSK's title triumph to the season's implications for the mega auction. Amol Karhadkar and Ayan Acharya take us through the latest from the T20 World Cup. Read more stories on Points Table. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :