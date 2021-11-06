T20 World Cup 2021: England, Australia qualify to semifinals from Super 12 Group 1

England and Australia on Saturday sealed their T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal spots from Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

In a three-way tussle for the top two spots England who was on top of the group with eight points - sealed its qualification after crossing 87 runs in its 190-run chase against South Africa.

In a bid to gain the remaining spot, South Africa was required to restrict England under 131 or fewer to pip Australia's net run-rate (NRR) while earning eight points. However, Morgan's men crossed the mark in the 16th over of their chase, forcing England into its second successive T20 World Cup semifinal after 2016 where it finished runner-up.

Meanwhile, Australia will see the last four of the marquee event for the first time since 2012 where it succumbed to eventual winner West Indies. It had finished runner-up in 2010 behind England while also making the semifinal in the inaugural World Cup in 2007.

England is likely to face one of New Zealand, India or Afghanistan (second-place in Group 2) in its semifinal while Australia is all but certain to take on Pakistan, the table-topper of Group 2.