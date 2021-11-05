T20 World Cup News News T20 World Cup: India's semifinals qualification scenario after Scotland win T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's team India thrashed Scoland in the Super 12s on Friday and kept itself alive in the semifinals race. Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 21:50 IST Mohammad Shami of India celebrates the wicket of Alasdair Evans of Scotland. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 21:50 IST India posted its second win of the T20 World Cup 2021 after a 8-wicket thrashing of Scotland in Dubai.After the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, India kept itself in contention with big wins over Afghanistan and Scotland in Group 2. India is currently third on the points table above Afghanistan.India's margin of victories in the last two matches helped it to push its net run-rate (NRR) from -1.609 to the positive zone (+1.619). With Pakistan having sealed the top spot already, India will have to fight it out for the second berth with Afghanistan and New Zealand.FOLLOW | T20 World Cup coverageThe Kiwis, however, remain in the driver's seat with six points despite their lower NRR in comparison to India and Afghanistan, who both are on four points. Williamson and Co. have a 'knockout' game scenario against Afghanistan on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. A win will seal New Zealand's berth in the semifinals.FOLLOW: India vs Scotland LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Can Kohli break Toss jinx? Playing XI, H2H stats, Dream11 Fantasy prediction For India to qualify for the semifinals, it must beat Namibia on Monday by a big margin to assure the possible best of six points and a healthy NRR.IND vs AFG HIGHLIGHTSIf Afghanistan beats New Zealand, all three teams will finish on six points, where the NRR will come into play to decide the second semifinalist.Group 2 - after IND's win over ScotlandTeamsPWLNRPointsNRRPakistan44008+1.065New Zealand43106+1.277India42204+1.619Afghanistan42204+1.481Namibia41302-1.851Scotland40400-3.494 India's remaining fixturesNov 8, India vs Namibia (Dubai)New Zealand's remaining fixturesNov 7, New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)Afghanistan's remaining fixturesNov 7, New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :