T20 World Cup: India's semifinals qualification scenario after Scotland win

India posted its second win of the T20 World Cup 2021 after a 8-wicket thrashing of Scotland in Dubai.

After the defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, India kept itself in contention with big wins over Afghanistan and Scotland in Group 2. India is currently third on the points table above Afghanistan.

India's margin of victories in the last two matches helped it to push its net run-rate (NRR) from -1.609 to the positive zone (+1.619). With Pakistan having sealed the top spot already, India will have to fight it out for the second berth with Afghanistan and New Zealand.

The Kiwis, however, remain in the driver's seat with six points despite their lower NRR in comparison to India and Afghanistan, who both are on four points. Williamson and Co. have a 'knockout' game scenario against Afghanistan on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. A win will seal New Zealand's berth in the semifinals.



For India to qualify for the semifinals, it must beat Namibia on Monday by a big margin to assure the possible best of six points and a healthy NRR.

If Afghanistan beats New Zealand, all three teams will finish on six points, where the NRR will come into play to decide the second semifinalist.

Group 2 - after IND's win over Scotland

Teams P W L NR Points NRR Pakistan 4 4 0 0 8 +1.065 New Zealand 4 3 1 0 6 +1.277 India 4 2 2 0 4 +1.619 Afghanistan 4 2 2 0 4 +1.481 Namibia 4 1 3 0 2 -1.851 Scotland 4 0 4 0 0 -3.494

India's remaining fixtures

Nov 8, India vs Namibia (Dubai)

New Zealand's remaining fixtures

Nov 7, New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Afghanistan's remaining fixtures

Nov 7, New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)