KL Rahul hits second-fastest T20I fifty by Indian off 18 balls

KL Rahul scored the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 internationals in the team's win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

In the chase of 86, Rahul reached the mark in 18 balls, to better former India batter Gautam Gambhir's record in 19 balls. Rahul hit six fours and three sixes before being dismissed by Mark Watt.

The 29-year-old's feat was also the fastest fifty of the tournament. The world record remains with Yuvraj Singh, who scored it in 12 balls against England in 2007.

Fastest 50s for India in T20Is

12 balls - Yuvraj Singh vs England, 2007

18 balls - KL Rahul vs Scotland, 2021

19 balls - Gautam Gambhir vs Sri Lanka, 2009

20 balls - Yuvraj Singh vs Australia, 2007

20 balls - Yuvraj Singh vs Sri Lanka, 2009