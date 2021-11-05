T20 World Cup News News KL Rahul hits second-fastest T20I fifty by Indian off 18 balls In the chase of 86, Rahul reached the mark in 18 balls, to better former India batter Gautam Gambhir's record in 19 balls. Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 22:05 IST KL Rahul of India celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Dubai. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 05 November, 2021 22:05 IST KL Rahul scored the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 internationals in the team's win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.In the chase of 86, Rahul reached the mark in 18 balls, to better former India batter Gautam Gambhir's record in 19 balls. Rahul hit six fours and three sixes before being dismissed by Mark Watt. India vs Scotland HIGHLIGHTS, T20 World Cup 2021: IND thumps SCO, jumps to third spot in Group 2 with NRR boost over AFG T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Points Table updated today: India moves above Afghanistan in Group 2, New Zealand placed second T20 World Cup: India's semifinals qualification scenario after Scotland win The 29-year-old's feat was also the fastest fifty of the tournament. The world record remains with Yuvraj Singh, who scored it in 12 balls against England in 2007.Fastest 50s for India in T20Is12 balls - Yuvraj Singh vs England, 200718 balls - KL Rahul vs Scotland, 202119 balls - Gautam Gambhir vs Sri Lanka, 200920 balls - Yuvraj Singh vs Australia, 200720 balls - Yuvraj Singh vs Sri Lanka, 2009 Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :