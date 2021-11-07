T20 World Cup: Automatic Super 12 teams for 2022 T20 WC announced; West Indies, Sri Lanka miss out

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the top eight teams that achieved automatic qualification for the Super 12s of the 2022 men's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia.

The top eight spots were sealed after Australia's eight-wicket win over West Indies in Abu Dhabi during the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Windies' defeat means they will slide to 10th position on the November 15 T20I team rankings which qualifies as the cut-off date for the next tournament.

READ: T20 World Cup 2021: England, Australia qualify to semifinals from Super 12 Group 1

The eight teams that will qualify directly into the Super 12 stage for the 2022 T20 World Cup will include the finalists of the 2021 edition alongside the next six best-placed sides on the rankings.

The current top six spots are locked in by England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Points Table updated today: England, Australia qualify for semis from Group 1

Gains for Afghanistan, Bangladesh; Windies, Sri Lanka slip-up

Afghanistan sealed the seventh spot ahead of the cut-off date over Bangladesh (ranked eighth)which will qualify directly to the Super 12s for the first time.

Meanwhile, two-time champion West Indies has slumped to a lowly 10th position in the rankings to miss out on direct qualification for the Super 12 stage.

T20 World Cup: India's semifinals qualification scenario after Scotland win

It will join Sri Lanka, which is on ninth spot, in the First Round next year. T20 World Cup debutant Namibia and Scotland have also sealed their spots in the initial round by virtue of their qualification to the final 12 this time around.