T20 World Cup Group Stage points table: Namibia earns first win in Group A, Scotland top in Group B T20 World Cup Group Stage points table: Scotland is on top of Group B with two wins. Namibia stayed alive in Group A with a win over Netherlands. 20 October, 2021 19:54 IST David Wiese conjured up a 66-run knock to fashion Namibia's six-wicket win over the Netherlands in a crucial first round Group A game. - AFP The T20 World Cup Group Stages involving eight teams in two groups got underway on October 17 in the UAE. Group A comprises Sri Lanka, Irelands, Netherlands and debutant Namibia. On the other hand, Bangladesh was placed along co-host Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland. The top two-teams in either group will qualify for the Super12 stage that begins from October 23. According to the rule stated by ICC, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will achieve the top seeds (A1, B1) in their respective groups if they achieve qualification. T20 World Cup full match schedule, timings, venues and date Here's a look at the Group Stage points table standingsGroup ATeamsPMLNRPointsNRRSri Lanka11002+2.607Ireland11002+1.755Namibia21102-1.163Netherlands20200-1.240READ: T20 World Cup Group Stage: All you need to know about teams and players to watch out for Group B TeamsPMLNRPointsNRRScotland22004+0.575Oman21102+0.613Bangladesh21102+0.500Papua New Guinea20200-1.867