T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka skittles Netherlands to second lowest total in T20WC history

Sri Lanka bundled Netherlands to the second-lowest total in T20 World Cup history in the final group stage match in Sharjah on Friday.

Electing to bowl first, the Lankans revelled on a sluggish track as it steam-rolled through the Dutch top-order that lost six wickets in the Powerplay.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Hasaranga, picks three wickets, NED 44 all out

Leg spinner Wanindu Hasranga and seamer Lahiru Kumara picked three wickets apiece as Netherlands stooped to 44 all out in 10 overs.

Netherlands now holds the dubious record of the two lowest scores in the tournament's history - the previous one too coming against Sri Lanka.

During its victorious run in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan side led by Dinesh Chandimal bundled Netherlands for 39 in 10.3 overs at Chattogram in the Super 10 stage. Seven days later, Sri Lanka bowled out New Zealand for 60 at the same venue which is now the third-lowest total in T20 World Cups.

The former champion who is featuring in the first round of the showpiece event for the first time, has staged a revival of sorts as it topped Group A with successive wins over Ireland and Namibia. Sri Lanka thus joined Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

LOWEST T20 World Cup team totals