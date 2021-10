T20 World Cup Super 12 full match schedule, timings, team squads, venues and date

The Super 12 stage of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will begin in the UAE on October 23.

Four teams from the initial Group Stage - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland and Namibia - sealed their spots to fill the final 12 for the edition.

The Super12s will get underway with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed by an evening clash between the 2016 World Cup finalists England and West Indies in Dubai.

The final of the 2021 edition will be played in Dubai on November 14.



Here's a look at the full schedule of the Super 12 stages of the tournament:

Date Match and Group Time (IST) Venue 23 October, Saturday Australia vs South Africa 3:30PM Abu Dhabi 23 October, Saturday England vs West Indies 7:30PM Dubai 24 October, Sunday Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3:30PM Sharjah 24 October, Sunday India vs Pakistan 7:30PM Dubai 25 October, Monday Afghanistan vs Scotland 7:30PM Sharjah 26 October, Tuesday South Africa vs West Indies 3:30PM Dubai 26 October, Tuesday Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 PM Sharjah 27 October, Wednesday England vs Bangladesh 3:30PM Abu Dhabi 27 October, Wednesday Scotland vs Namibia 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 28 October, Thursday Australia vs Sri Lanka 7:30PM Dubai 29 October, Friday West Indies vs Bangladesh 3:30PM Sharjah 29 October, Friday Afghanistan vs Pakistan 7:30PM Dubai 30 October, Saturday South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3:30PM Sharjah 30 October, Saturday England vs Australia 7:30PM Dubai 31 October, Sunday Afghanistan vs Namibia 3:30PM Abu Dhabi 31 October, Sunday India vs New Zealand 7:30PM Dubai 1 November, Monday England vs Sri Lanka 7::30PM Sharjah 2 November, Tuesday South Africa vs Bangladesh 3:30PM Abu Dhabi 2 November, Tuesday Pakistan vs Namibia 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 3 November, Wednesday New Zealand vs Scotland 3:30PM Dubai 3 November, Wednesday India vs Afghanistan 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 4 November, Thursday Australia vs Bangladesh 3:30PM Dubai 4 November, Thursday West Indies vs Sri Lanka 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 5 November, Friday New Zealand vs Namibia 3:30PM Sharjah 5 November, Friday India vs Scotland 7:30PM Dubai 6 November, Saturday Australia vs West Indies 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 6 November, Saturday England vs South Africa 7:30PM Sharjah 7 November, Sunday New Zealand vs Afghanistan 3:30PM Abu Dhabi 7 November, Sunday Pakistan vs Scotland 7:30PM Sharjah 8 November, Monday India vs Namibia 7:30PM Dubai ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals 10 November, Wednesday Semi-final 1 (A1 v B2) 7:30PM Abu Dhabi 11 November, Thursday Semi-final 2 (B1 v A2) 7:30PM Dubai ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final 14 November, Sunday TBD 7:30PM Dubai



Super 12 Team squads

Group 1

Australia T20WC Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa



Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams Bangladesh T20WC Squad: Mahmud Ullah (Captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain Reserves: Animul Islam Biplob, Rubel Hossain England T20WC Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley South Africa T20 WC Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams Sri Lanka T20WC Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando West Indies T20WC Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jnr, Akeal Hossein Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie



Group 2