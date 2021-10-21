Scotland reaches maiden T20 World Cup Super 12s with historic win

Scotland qualified for its first-ever T20 World Cup Super 12 appearance with an eight-wicket win over Oman on Thursday.

The Kyle Coetzer-led side in fact did it in convincing fashion in Muscat as it topped Group B undefeated, with wins over Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and host Oman.

The 2021 edition was Scotland's fourth T20 World Cup appearance. It was one among 12 participants of the inaugural tournament in 2007. It finished bottom in its first round group that also included India and Pakistan. Scotland's next appearance - the 2009 World Cup held in England - fell on similar lines as it was quashed by South Africa and New Zealand in the first round.

Scotland then missed the next three editions before marking its return in the Group stage in 2016. The side, then led by Preston Mommsen, earned its first win in the tournament over Hong Kong before failing to qualify for the Super 12 as it finished third in its group.

Scotland qualified for the Group stages this time after finishing fifth in the ICC Qualifier tournament held in 2019.

The historic win also makes Scotland the fourth Associate nation after Ireland in 2009 (full member since 2017), Afghanistan in 2016 (full member since 2017) and Netherlands in 2014 - to reach the second round of the T20 World Cup.

It is now placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and a qualifier from Group A which will be determined on Friday.