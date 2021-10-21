News Oman vs Scotland LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup updates: OMN loses two wickets vs SCO; Ilyas, Nadeem pair Scotland vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Get the cricket score, commentary, and highlights of today's match between Oman and Scotland at the Al Amerat Ground, Muscat. Team Sportstar Muscat Last Updated: 21 October, 2021 19:51 IST A win for either Scotland or Or=man will take them through to the Super 12 from Group B. - AP Team Sportstar Muscat Last Updated: 21 October, 2021 19:51 IST Welcome to Sportstar's scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group B match between Scotland and Oman at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat.