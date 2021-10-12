Schedule

T20 World Cup full match schedule, timings, venues and date

T20 World Cup 2021 fixtures list: Here's the complete T20 World Cup match schedule, venue, date and timings.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 October, 2021 12:37 IST

West Indies' Chris Gayle is among the most decorated T20 World Cup players.   -  The Hindu

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 October, 2021 12:37 IST

The 2021 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The tournament will begin with qualifier round fixtures involving eight teams in two groups from October 17 to October 22. Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia. Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman are placed in Group B.

The Super12 stage will get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23 with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed by an evening clash between the 2016 World Cup finalists England and West Indies in Dubai.

T20 World Cup full schedule of Group Stage matches: Timings, dates, venues

T20 World Cup full schedule of India's matches: Timings, venues, dates  

Here's a look at the full schedule of the tournament:

(ALL TIMES IN IST)

Round 1 qualifiers

Oct. 17 -- Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat (7:30 pm)

Oct. 18 --Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

Oct. 19 --Scotland v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat (7:30 pm)

Oct. 20 --Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

Oct. 21 --Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Oman v Scotland, Muscat (7:30 pm)

Oct. 22 -- Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah (7:30 pm)

Super 12

Group 1 fixtures

Oct. 23 - Australia vs South Africa 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 23 – England vs West Indies 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 24 – A1 vs B2 3:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 26 – South Africa vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 27 – England vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 28 – Australia vs A1 – 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 29 – West Indies vs B2 – 3:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 30 – South Africa vs A1 – 3:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 30 – England vs Australia – 7:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 1 – England vs A1 – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Nov. 2 – South Africa vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 4 – Australia vs B2 – 3:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 4 – West Indies vs A1 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 6 – Australia vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 6 – England vs South Africa – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Group 2 fixtures

Oct. 24 - India vs Pakistan 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 25 – Afghanistan vs B1 7:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 26 – Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 pm Sharjah

Oct. 27 – B1 vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:30 pm Dubai

Oct. 31 – Afghanistan vs A2 – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Oct. 31 – India vs New Zealand – 7:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 2 – Pakistan vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 3 – New Zealand vs B1 – 3:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 3 – India vs Afghanistan – 7:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 5 – New Zealand vs A2 – 3:30 pm Sharjah

Nov. 5 – India vs B1 – 7:30 pm Dubai

Nov. 7 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 3:30 pm Abu Dhabi

Nov. 7 – Pakistan vs B1 – 7:30 pm Sharjah

Nov. 8 – India vs A2 – 7:30 pm Dubai

 

Read more stories on Schedule.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App