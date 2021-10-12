Home Schedule T20 World Cup Warm-up matches full schedule, timings, venues and date T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up fixtures list: Here's the complete T20 World Cup warm-up match schedule, venue, date and timings. Team Sportstar 12 October, 2021 18:17 IST India will take on England (October 18) and Australia (October 20) in Dubai in its two warm-up fixtures at the T20 World Cup. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 12 October, 2021 18:17 IST The 2021 T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures are scheduled to take place in the UAE between October 12 and October 20.Teams featuring in the initial qualifier round will face-off against two oppositions from alternate groups on October 12 and October 14. Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia. Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman are placed in Group B.The Group Stage qualifier round fixtures will then take place from October 17 to October 22. Meanwhile, the top eight teams who are placed in Group 1 and Group 2 of the Super12 stage will have their round of warm-ups on October 18 and 20. The Super12 stage will then get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23. T20 World Cup full match schedule, timings, venues and date T20 World Cup full schedule of Group Stage matches: Timings, dates, venues T20 World Cup full schedule of India's matches: Timings, venues, dates Here's a look at the full warm-up schedule of the tournament:(ALL TIMES IN IST)Round 1 qualifier warm-upsOct. 12 -- Ireland vs Papua New Guinea, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); Scotland vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm); Oman vs Namibia, Dubai (7:30pm); Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (7:30pm)Oct. 14 -- Namibia vs Scotland, Dubai (11:30 am); Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea, Abu Dhabi (11:30 am); Bangladesh vs Ireland, Abu Dhabi (11:30 am); Netherlands vs Oman, Dubai (11:30 am)Super 12 warm-upsOct. 18 -- Pakistan vs West Indies, Dubai (3:30 pm); Afghanistan vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); New Zealand vs Australia, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm); India vs England, Dubai (7:30 pm)Oct. 20 -- England vs New Zealand, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); India vs Australia, Dubai (3:30 pm); Pakistan vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm); Afghanistan vs West Indies, Dubai (7:30 pm); Read more stories on Schedule. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :