T20 World Cup Warm-up matches full schedule, timings, venues and date

The 2021 T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures are scheduled to take place in the UAE between October 12 and October 20.

Teams featuring in the initial qualifier round will face-off against two oppositions from alternate groups on October 12 and October 14. Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia. Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman are placed in Group B.

The Group Stage qualifier round fixtures will then take place from October 17 to October 22. Meanwhile, the top eight teams who are placed in Group 1 and Group 2 of the Super12 stage will have their round of warm-ups on October 18 and 20. The Super12 stage will then get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23.



Here's a look at the full warm-up schedule of the tournament: