T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand's Guptill fit for match against India

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who had suffered a toe injury, has regained fitness and available for selection for Sunday's T20 World Cup match against India.

PTI DUBAI 31 October, 2021 11:24 IST

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who had suffered a toe injury, has regained fitness and available for selection for the T20 World Cup match against India here.

India take on the Black Caps on Sunday.

Guptill was hit on his left foot during his side's defeat against Pakistan.

"It went a different shade of colour for a period of time. But he trained yesterday and he's training again tonight, so it's great to see that he's available and fit for selection," New Zealand coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand media.

Stead also said that Adam Milne may also be part of the playing XI to take on India. Milne was approved as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson.

Both India and New Zealand are yet to win a match in T20 World Cup, having lost their openers to Pakistan.