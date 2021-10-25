Afghanistan vs Scotland LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: Nabi wins toss; Afghanistan to bat

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Scotland from Sharjah.

Key players from the fixture

Afghanistan's explosive opener Mohammad Shahzad has 309 runs from six matches, followed by Scotland's Matt Machan (171) and Asghar Afghan (119).

Right-arm pacer Hamid Hasan has a tally of 10 wickets in the fixture, followed by skipper Nabi (9) and former Scotland pacer Iain Wardlaw (7).

Head-to-head stats

Afghanistan beat Scotland by 14 runs at Nagpur in 2016 in the only T20 World Cup clash between the sides.

In all T20Is, Afghanistan enjoys a 6-0 perfect win record against Scotland, with the 2016 World Cup clash being the the last encounter between the teams.

Despite Afghanistan starting favourite, largely owing to its potent spin department, Scotland has a knack for pulling off upsets.

Here is a look at its stunning victory over Bangladesh on the opening-day of the tournament.

It will be more than just a cricket match for Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi as he hopes to bring some happiness to his people back home in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

"The fans are really waiting because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket. If we do well in the tournament and win games, the fans will be really happy and there will be a lot of smiles on faces." -Reuteurs

READ: Afghanistan hopes World Cup success can bring joy back home

Meanwhile, Scotland batter Calum MacLeod looks to use the T20 World Cup as a platform to make a case for his country's Full Member status which would allow it to play the traditional five-day Test matches.

"I think if you look specifically at the way Afghanistan and Ireland did it, they did it from doing well at World Cups, and I think we've now got five great opportunities to go out and show world cricket what this organisation and the team is about." -Reuters

READ: Scotland eyes Test status with strong T20 World Cup show

THE SQUADS Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

