News Afghanistan vs Scotland LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2021: Nabi wins toss; Afghanistan to bat Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup Today: Get the live score updates and commentary of the T20 WC Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Scotland from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Team Sportstar SHARJAH Last Updated: 25 October, 2021 19:03 IST Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi will hope to bring some joy back home as his team begins its T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on Monday. - AP Team Sportstar SHARJAH Last Updated: 25 October, 2021 19:03 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Scotland from Sharjah.Key players from the fixtureAfghanistan's explosive opener Mohammad Shahzad has 309 runs from six matches, followed by Scotland's Matt Machan (171) and Asghar Afghan (119).Right-arm pacer Hamid Hasan has a tally of 10 wickets in the fixture, followed by skipper Nabi (9) and former Scotland pacer Iain Wardlaw (7). Head-to-head stats Afghanistan beat Scotland by 14 runs at Nagpur in 2016 in the only T20 World Cup clash between the sides. In all T20Is, Afghanistan enjoys a 6-0 perfect win record against Scotland, with the 2016 World Cup clash being the the last encounter between the teams. Despite Afghanistan starting favourite, largely owing to its potent spin department, Scotland has a knack for pulling off upsets.Here is a look at its stunning victory over Bangladesh on the opening-day of the tournament. It will be more than just a cricket match for Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi as he hopes to bring some happiness to his people back home in the wake of the Taliban takeover. "The fans are really waiting because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket. If we do well in the tournament and win games, the fans will be really happy and there will be a lot of smiles on faces." -Reuteurs READ: Afghanistan hopes World Cup success can bring joy back homeMeanwhile, Scotland batter Calum MacLeod looks to use the T20 World Cup as a platform to make a case for his country's Full Member status which would allow it to play the traditional five-day Test matches. "I think if you look specifically at the way Afghanistan and Ireland did it, they did it from doing well at World Cups, and I think we've now got five great opportunities to go out and show world cricket what this organisation and the team is about." -Reuters READ: Scotland eyes Test status with strong T20 World Cup showTHE SQUADSAfghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul HaqReserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazalhaq FarooqiScotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad WhealReserves: Michael Jones, Chris SoleWhere to watch T20 World Cup 2021 - Afghanistan vs Scotland Live?The match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.