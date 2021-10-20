T20 World Cup: Akeal Hosein replaces Fabian Allen in West Indies squad

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was on Wednesday approved as a replacement for the injured Fabian Allen in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup.

Hosein, who has played nine ODIs and six T20Is in his career so far, was picked after Allen was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Hosein was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

West Indies is the defending champion, having won the 2016 World T20 when it was held in India. The replacement for Hosein in the reserves list will be the uncapped Gudakesh Motie.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.