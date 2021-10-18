India vs England LIVE score, T20 World Cup Warm-ups: Kohli and Co. eye momentum; spin combination, Hardik in focus

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India and England at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Match starts at 7:30 PM. Toss at 7 PM.

A look at the Indian spinners in the UAE leg of IPL

Varun has been the most impressive Indian spinner in the second phase of the IPL by a distance. With R Ashwin not bowling the off-spinners as regularly to turn the ball away from the left-handers, Varun might just edge out the veteran in the race to the XI.

M Wkts Econ Avg Varun Chakravarthy 10 11 5.72 20.81 Ravindra Jadeja 9 7 7.4 26.42 R Ashwin 8 6 7.16 30.66 Rahul Chahar 4 2 7.73 58.0

T20 numbers as openers

While the three contenders for the opening slot have good numbers, KL Rahul is likely to beat the skipper as Rohit's partner at the top. Moreover, with Suryakumar's form still under a cloud, Kohli's experience will come in handy in the middle-order.

Batters M Runs Avg SR 100s 50s KL Rahul 103 4245 48.23 140.84 2 39 Virat Kohli 84 3028 43.25 137.69 5 20 Ishan Kishan 57 1772 34.07 138.43 2 11

MATCH PREVIEW

Virat Kohli's men will look to plug a few gaps in their T20 World Cup XI ahead of their marquee clash against Pakistan in the Super 12 on October 24 as they take on Eoin Morgan's England in a warm-up game today.

The spotlight will be on whether all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowls and if the team is looking at playing him as a specialist batter, in which case the bowling combination might have to be revised.

Will India go in with the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, or will it opt for a spinner less and open the door for Shardul Thakur, which will add a bit of depth to the batting, remains to be seen.

With Ravindra Jadeja's spot in the final eleven almost confirmed, we might see a toss-up between mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and the seasoned Ravichandran Ashwin for the second spinner slot.

READ | T20 World Cup 2021: India looks to fix chinks against England in first warm-up match

There has been a lot of anticipation about the opening combination as KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan vie for a slot alongside vice-captain Rohit Sharma. After India hosted England for five T20Is earlier this year, skipper Kohli also emerged as a candidate for the job.

In the middle-order, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's role as a finisher will also need to be firmed up as we may see Hardik promoted at No. 5 to allow him to get his eye in after a lacklustre IPL season.

With so many questions likely to be answered during the course of the game, the warm-up will be an exciting prospect that will set the tone and the team combinations for the tournament.

- Dhruva Prasad

SQUADS India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur. Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Christ Woakes, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Reece Topley, James Vince, Liam Dawson

WHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - INDIA VS ENGLAND WARM-UP LIVE?

The match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.