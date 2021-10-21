T20 World Cup: Jason Roy not worried about England batters’ lack of form

The form of some top England batters have been the subject of much debate ahead of the T20 World Cup, but Jason Roy is not concerned. The opening batter says players are training hard for the tournament and are in good shape.

“We are training extremely hard. Some of the boys have come off a lot of cricket (or not a lot of cricket), but they are getting into the swing of things. From my point of view, I am not worried at all. I have seen every single one of our top-order win us games this summer. As soon as the competition starts, the boys rise up,” Roy said on Thursday.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF THE T20 WORLD CUP

Soon after the T20 World Cup gets over, Roy will feature for Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, but for now, his target is to have a good run at the ICC event. Roy was part of the Indian Premier League, where he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he admits that the experience of the IPL will help in the T20 World Cup.

“Coming from the IPL to T20 World Cup has a lot of benefits. We have a feel of things, training and playing on these pitches, spending a lot of time interacting with players from other teams. Boys who have played in the IPL have a big advantage,” the 31-year-old Roy said.

‘Dangerous side’

England lost its first warm-up fixture against India, but clinched the second warm-up tie against New Zealand. And, Roy admits that India is one of the ‘most dangerous’ teams in the tournament.

ALSO READ - T20 World Cup will be dominated by spinners, says Rashid Khan

“India are playing some amazing cricket and have just completed IPL 2021, so they will be one of the most dangerous sides. In our own group, South Africa have managed to defeat Pakistan and will be a dangerous outfit.

“The India match was our first game after a long time, so we are not very concerned about that loss. It was a case of getting to know where we can improve and we have to learn very quickly,” he added.

This time, England will be without the services of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jofra Archer due to injuries. “It’s not a problem but a shame really. You look at the England squad now and it is still very strong at the moment. So we are not worried about our chances,” Roy said.

England, which finished as the runner-up of the T20 World Cup in 2016, will begin its campaign this time against defending champion West Indies on Saturday.