IND vs PAK: Pakistan beats India for the first time in a World Cup

Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup game on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan put on an unbeaten 152-run stand to take their side to a 10-wicket win in the T20 World Cup Super 12 game.

Pakistan had never beaten India in a World Cup game in 12 meetings before this fixture. India had enjoyed seven and five wins in 50-over and 20-over World Cups, respectively, since their first meeting in 1992.

Here's a look at the results between the sides in World Cups over the years.

50-over World Cup

1992 - India beat Pakistan by 43 runs in Sydney

1996 - India beat Pakistan by 39 runs in Bengaluru

1999 - India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in Manchester

2003 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Centurion

2011 - India beat Pakistan by 27 runs in Mohali (Semifinal)

2015 - India beat Pakistan by 76 runs in Adelaide

2019 - India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in Manchester

T20 World Cup

2007 - India beat Pakistan via bowlout (match tied) in Durban

2007 - India beat Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg (Final)

2012 - India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in Colombo

2014 - India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dhaka

2016 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Kolkata

2021* - Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai