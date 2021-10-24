T20 World Cup News News IND vs PAK: Pakistan beats India for the first time in a World Cup IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Pakistan recorded a comprehensive win over arch-rival India in the Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 22:58 IST Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan (R) react during Pakistan's win over India. - AFP Team Sportstar 24 October, 2021 22:58 IST Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup game on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan put on an unbeaten 152-run stand to take their side to a 10-wicket win in the T20 World Cup Super 12 game.IND vs PAK - AS IT HAPPENEDPakistan had never beaten India in a World Cup game in 12 meetings before this fixture. India had enjoyed seven and five wins in 50-over and 20-over World Cups, respectively, since their first meeting in 1992.Here's a look at the results between the sides in World Cups over the years.50-over World Cup1992 - India beat Pakistan by 43 runs in Sydney1996 - India beat Pakistan by 39 runs in Bengaluru1999 - India beat Pakistan by 47 runs in Manchester2003 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Centurion2011 - India beat Pakistan by 27 runs in Mohali (Semifinal)2015 - India beat Pakistan by 76 runs in Adelaide2019 - India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in ManchesterT20 World Cup2007 - India beat Pakistan via bowlout (match tied) in Durban2007 - India beat Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg (Final)2012 - India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in Colombo2014 - India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dhaka2016 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Kolkata2021* - Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :