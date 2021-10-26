De Kock opts out of West Indies match, Karthik says it's due to his stand against BLM

South Africa's key batsman Quinton de Kock had opted to sit of the West Indies game in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Tuesday.

At the toss, skipper Temba Bavuma explained de Kock was unavailable due to 'personal reasons' with Reeza Hendricks replacing him in the XI.

Before the start of the match, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik tweeted, "Quinton de Kock not playing because of his stand on BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement," with an image of de Kock refusing to take the knee.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had issued a directive before this match, requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by “taking the knee” prior to the start of their remaining World T20 matches.

At the start of the match, commentators Daren Sammy and Pommie Mbangwa speculated de Kock's decision to sit out over his refusal to take the knee.

Mbangwa said, "Lack of support for the initiative essentially means lack of support for people of colour within the team, in South Africa and in the world as a whole. Excuse me if I sound political, but I can't shed my skin."