Kohli on Dravid appointment: No idea what's happening on that front

Rahul Dravid is set to take over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team once Ravi Shastri's term expires next month, according to reports.

However, skipper Virat Kohli, on Saturday, said he wasn't aware of any such development. "No idea exactly what's happening on that front. No detailed discussion with anyone yet," said Kohli during a virtual media interaction.

Sportstar understands after a meeting with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) top brass in Dubai on Friday, Dravid has indicated he will apply for the position as and when the Board formally invites applications.

Dravid has always been the first choice for the BCCI as the head coach of the team, but until recently, he was not too keen on taking up a full-time coaching role and wanted to continue as the director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy.

While there were talks that with the Board unable to find a suitable replacement for Shastri, Dravid could be drafted in as the coach for the home series against New Zealand, things took a positive turn after Dravid's meeting with Ganguly and Shah who discussed a roadmap of Indian cricket and persuaded Dravid to take up the job till 2023.

The Board is likely to issue advertisements for the job in the next few days and after that, it is expected to form a Cricket Advisory Committee to formally take the process forward.