Mirpur pitch receives unsatisfactory rating after second Bangladesh-New Zealand Test

The venue has received one demerit point. The report has been forwarded to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which now has 14 days if it wishes to appeal against the sanction.

Published : Dec 12, 2023 17:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
ICC Match Referee, David Boon, submitted his report to the ICC expressing the concerns of the match officials and after consulting with the captains of both teams. 
infoIcon

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that the pitch for the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur has been rated as “unsatisfactory” under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka revokes sacking of cricket board

Following the assessment, the venue has received one demerit point. The report has been forwarded to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which now has 14 days if it wishes to appeal against the sanction.

“The outfield was very good and held up extremely well with the rain. However, it appeared that the pitch may have been under-prepared, as it was not hard and was covered in grass clippings on day one. From the first session onwards, throughout the remainder of the match, the bounce was inconsistent with numerous balls bursting the surface. Deliveries from spin bowlers often went over the batter’s shoulder when playing forward and then occasionally stayed very low,” Boon said.

