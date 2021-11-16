Pakistan set to host 2025 Champions Trophy, India to co-host 2031 ODI World Cup with Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the 14 host countries of the men’s white-ball events from 2024-2031. Three associate nations and 11 full members have been selected to host two men’s ODI World Cups, four T20 World Cups and two Champions Trophy events.

The USA and Namibia are set to host an ICC World Cup event for the first time. Australia, Bangladesh, England, Ireland, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have also been named.

The hosts were selected via a bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt.

The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee, who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with the ICC management. A similar process to identify the hosts for women’s and U19s events for the next cycle will be undertaken early next year.

“We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events. To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I’d like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders," ICC Chair Greg Barclay said.

Chair of the ICC Hosting Sub-Committee, Martin Snedden added: “We received a range of excellent bids to host the ICC Men’s events in the next cycle. We were committed to ensuring a broad spread of hosts to align with the ICC strategic objective of global growth and have ended up with 14 countries who will support that long term aim.”

The awarding of the events to preferred hosts is subject to the completion of the host agreements. The ICC will now work closely with the members to finalise arrangements.

17 Members submitted a total of 28 proposals to host the eight men’s white-ball events.