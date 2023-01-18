Cricket

Kohli back in top-five in ODI rankings

Kohli now has 750 points and has second-placed Rassie van der Dussen (766) and third-placed Quinton de Kock (759) in his sights.

PTI
Dubai 18 January, 2023 17:28 IST
Dubai 18 January, 2023 17:28 IST
Virat Kohli in action during the first one-day international between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli in action during the first one-day international between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Kohli now has 750 points and has second-placed Rassie van der Dussen (766) and third-placed Quinton de Kock (759) in his sights.

Back at his vintage best, former India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored two centuries and scored 283 runs in three matches against Sri Lanka, jumped two places to break into top-five in the latest ICC ODI rankings released on Wednesday.

Kohli now has 750 points and has second-placed Rassie van der Dussen (766) and third-placed Quinton de Kock (759) in his sights, while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remains way out in front with 887 points.

Kohli has the opportunity to close the gap further in the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Also Read
IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Hardik Pandya controversial dismissal, bails come off without ball hitting stumps

Kohli’s teammates Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have also moved up in rankings.

Gill, who hit his maiden ODI century in India to complement his fifty during the series, has moved up 10 spots to 26th. The young Indian opener scored 207 runs at an average of 69.

Siraj, who emerged the leading wicket-taker in India’s 3-0 series win against Sri Lanka, climbed 15 spots to rise to third on the list for ODI bowlers with his nine scalps.

The performance helped Siraj improve to a career-best rating of 685 points and close in on pace-setters Trent Boult (730) and Josh Hazlewood (727).

Kuldeep Yadav was also rewarded for his five wickets from just two matches against Sri Lanka, with the left-arm spinner moving up seven spots to 21st in the latest rankings for bowlers.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us