Cricket

World Cup Super League: Updated points table after Sri Lanka’s loss against New Zealand

Team Sportstar
31 March, 2023 13:30 IST
Will Young smashed an unbeaten 113-ball 86 to secure a series win for the Kiwis.

Will Young smashed an unbeaten 113-ball 86 to secure a series win for the Kiwis.

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third and final one-day international on Friday to win the series 2-0 and end the Asian side’s chances of directly qualifying for this year’s World Cup in India.

Chasing 158 for victory in Hamilton, New Zealand overcame a wobbly start that saw it lose two wickets in the second over and got home with 103 balls to spare thanks to an unbeaten 86 by batsman Will Young and a 44 not out by Henry Nicholls.

Sri Lanka chose to bat first after winning the toss but only opening batsman Pathum Nissanka (57), skipper Dasun Shanaka (31) and Chamika Karunaratne (24) made notable scores as Matt Henry, Henry Shipley and Daryl Mitchell bagged three wickets each.

India and six other teams have booked their spots in the World Cup starting in October, with the West Indies occupying the final automatic qualification place in the Super League standings. South Africa and Ireland are also in contention.

Sri Lanka will now look to earn its berth via a 10-team qualifying competition in Zimbabwe in June and July.

The 1996 world champion received five points following the abandoned second ODI rather than the 10 a win would have offered and was also docked a point for maintaining a slow over-rate during its 198-run defeat in the opener.

New Zealand also won the preceding test series 2-0 to dash Sri Lanka’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final. It next hosts the Lankans in three Twenty20 Internationals, with the first match in Auckland on Sunday. 

-REUTERS

ICC World Cup Super League points table:

RankTeamMatches Wins LossesPoints NRRPenalty overs
1New Zealand (Q)24165175+0.914-
2England (Q)24158155+0.976-
3India (HOST) (Q)21136139+0.7821
4Bangladesh (Q)21138130+0.233-
5Pakistan (Q)21138130+0.108-
6Australia (Q)18126120+0.785-
7Afghanistan (Q)15113115+0.573-
8West Indies 2491588-0.7382
9Sri Lanka2471481-0.3694
10South Africa 1971078-0.4102
11Ireland 2161368-0.3822
12Zimbabwe2461765-0.952-
13Netherlands 2231835-1.035-

