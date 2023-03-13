England’s Harry Brook on Monday overcame India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Gudakesh Motie of the West Indies to win the ICC player of the month award for February with Australian Ashleigh Gardner claiming the top prize in the women’s section.

Brook bagged his second player of the month award after his exploits in New Zealand Test series, becoming only the second man to win it on two separate occasions along with Babar Azam of Pakistan.

Gardner won the honour following Australia’s successful ICC women’s T20 World Cup campaign recently. Gardner has also won it two times now, after winning one last December.

The outcomes of the ICC Player of the Month Awards for February replicate the results of December 2022, where both claimed their maiden awards following prolific months for their respective teams in short and long formats of the game, the ICC said in a release.

Gardner was crowned after a series of outstanding performances inspired Australia’s successful defence of their Women’s T20 World Cup crown in South Africa.

Taking regular wickets and chipping in with valuable runs throughout, she reinforced her status as the number one ranked T20I all-rounder, eventually capping a prolific campaign with the player of the tournament prize.

Brook earns his second prize after once more demonstrating his rising stock in international cricket, the game’s apex body said of him. The free-scoring batter has impressed in all formats, and recent performances in England’s resurgent Test side continue to outline his high potential.

Gardner and Brook triumphed following a global vote conducted among media representatives, ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and fans.

Gardner said, “The T20 World Cup was a brilliant tournament, and playing the hosts South Africa in the Final in front of a packed crowd at Newlands was an incredible experience.” “Our Australian team are fortunate to have a number of world-class players, I’m happy I was able to contribute to our team success over the course of the World Cup.”

Reflecting on another ICC player of the month prize, Brook said, “It has been a pretty good start to the year and I hope that we can continue to be build on what will be a huge summer and winter for the men’s teams with an Ashes and aiming to win the 50-over World Cup in India in the autumn, which I’m aiming to be part of both squads.”