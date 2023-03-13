Cricket

South Africa all-rounder Mulder out of ODI series vs West Indies

Mulder will be replaced by fellow seamer Wayne Parnell, while leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Keshav Maharaj.

Reuters
13 March, 2023 15:17 IST
13 March, 2023 15:17 IST
South Africa pacer Wiaan Mulder in action against West Indies during the second Test at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on March 9, 2023. 

South Africa pacer Wiaan Mulder in action against West Indies during the second Test at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on March 9, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mulder will be replaced by fellow seamer Wayne Parnell, while leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against West Indies that starts in East London on Thursday as he battles with a side strain.

Also Read
IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ongoing fourth Test

Mulder will be replaced by fellow seamer Wayne Parnell, while leg spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Keshav Maharaj, who ruptured his Achilles while celebrating a wicket in the 284-run second Test win against the touring Caribbean side on Saturday.

Maharaj is to see a specialist surgeon on Monday where a way forward for treatment will be discussed. He is at this stage a doubt for the 50-over Cricket World Cup that will start in India in October.

South Africa squad for the first two matches:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us