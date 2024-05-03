MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Latest ICC rankings: India retains top spot in ODI, T20Is; Australia reclaims world no. 1 crown in Tests

India conceded the top spot in the five-day format to Australia, the reigning World Test champion, following the annual update that drops results from the 2020-21 season and reflects all series completed since May 2021.

Published : May 03, 2024 15:33 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The Indian cricket team members posing with the trophy after winning the Test Series 4-1 against England.
The Indian cricket team members posing with the trophy after winning the Test Series 4-1 against England. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

The Indian cricket team members posing with the trophy after winning the Test Series 4-1 against England. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

India has retained its top position in ODIs and T20Is but slipped to the second position in the men’s Test Team Rankings in the latest ICC annual ranking update issued on Friday.

India conceded the top spot in the five-day format to Australia, the reigning World Test champion, following the annual update that drops results from the 2020-21 season and reflects all series completed since May 2021.

India (120) is just four points behind Australia (124) and 15 points clear of third-placed England. South Africa is the fourth team above the 100-point mark, with 103 points.

India slipped mainly because its 2-1 series win in Australia in 2020-21 has dropped from the rankings.

The order of teams ranked from third to ninth remains the same. Only nine teams are now ranked as Afghanistan and Ireland have yet to play sufficient Tests, while Zimbabwe too is out as it has played only three Tests over the past three years.

Teams need to play a minimum of eight Tests over a three-year period to get on the rankings table.

India, however, remains atop the ODI and T20I rankings after the annual updates, that weight matches completed prior to May 2023 at 50 per cent and subsequent matches at 100 per cent.

India may have lost the ODI World Cup final to Australia but has increased its lead over it from three to six points, leading the table with 122 points. There are no changes in the top 10 but Ireland has overtaken Zimbabwe to 11th position.

Third-placed South Africa has closed the gap with Australia, from eight to four points, while Sri Lanka is just two points behind fifth-placed England.

The T20I rankings see Australia move ahead of England to second place but it is seven points adrift of India, which leads with 264 rating points.

South Africa is just two points behind England after leapfrogging two places from the sixth position that it had before the update. New Zealand also has 250 points like South Africa but behind on fractions, while West Indies is at 249 points, which means that just three points separate third-placed England from sixth-placed West Indies.

In other movements, Pakistan has dropped two places to seventh, while Scotland has overtaken Zimbabwe to 12th position.

Related Topics

India /

Australia /

England /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Latest ICC rankings: India retains top spot in ODI, T20Is; Australia reclaims world no. 1 crown in Tests
    PTI
  2. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Nitish, Bhuvneshwar shine as Hyderabad win a last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa announces Sri Lanka, Pakistan home series in 2024-25
    Reuters
  4. Rohit Sharma says ‘wanted four spinners for sure’ in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad
    Shayan Acharya
  5. The King of Second Chances: Mizo-flash Chhangte’s purple patch leads Mumbai City FC to the ISL final
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Latest ICC rankings: India retains top spot in ODI, T20Is; Australia reclaims world no. 1 crown in Tests
    PTI
  2. South Africa announces Sri Lanka, Pakistan home series in 2024-25
    Reuters
  3. T20 bowlers must adapt or get left behind, New Zealand’s Southee says
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024: ‘Glad people are taking my name for the right reasons,’ says Riyan Parag after SRH vs RR
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Top Pakistan medical official resigns for mishandling fast bowler Ihsanullah’s elbow injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Latest ICC rankings: India retains top spot in ODI, T20Is; Australia reclaims world no. 1 crown in Tests
    PTI
  2. SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Match Highlights in Pictures: Nitish, Bhuvneshwar shine as Hyderabad win a last ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa announces Sri Lanka, Pakistan home series in 2024-25
    Reuters
  4. Rohit Sharma says ‘wanted four spinners for sure’ in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad
    Shayan Acharya
  5. The King of Second Chances: Mizo-flash Chhangte’s purple patch leads Mumbai City FC to the ISL final
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment