ICC T20I rankings: K.L. Rahul retains second spot, Virat Kohli moves to sixth

New Zealand batsmen Devon Conway and Martin Guptill may have missed out on hundreds in the first two T20Is against Australia at home but that didn't stop them from gaining handsome slots, according to the latest ICC T20I rankings.

India wicketkeeper-batsman K.L. Rahul has retained the second spot, while captain Virat Kohli has moved to sixth.

Conway's unbeaten 99 in Christchurch has earned him 46 spots and now, just after eight games, he is 17th in the rankings. Guptill gained three slots to move to 11th after his knock of 97 in Dunedin.

New Zealand is already 2-0 up in the ongoing series against Australia; it augurs well for Kane Williamson side's preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Even their bowlers have been ruling the roost in the rankings. Fast bowler Tim Southee (up to one place to sixth), left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (up to two places to seventh) and Ish Sodhi (up to three places to 11th) have had progress in the shortest format.

The Indian T20 specialists. such as Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan, will be tested in the T20I series against England starting March 12 in Ahmedabad.