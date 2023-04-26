Cricket

ICC T20I rankings: Chapman, Iftikhar attain career high positions; Suryakumar remains on top

Mark Chapman of New Zealand and Iftikhar Ahmed of Pakistan have attained career-best positions in the ICC men’s T20I player rankings at the end of their five-match series in Rawalpindi.

Dubai 26 April, 2023 15:18 IST
Suryakumar Yadav remains at the top of the ICC T20I rankings and is the only Indian in the top-10.

Suryakumar Yadav remains at the top of the ICC T20I rankings and is the only Indian in the top-10.

Suryakumar Yadav remains at the top of the rankings and is the only Indian in the top-10.

Chapman, who smashed unbeaten knocks of 71 off 42 deliveries and 104 off 57 in those two matches to finish with a series topping aggregate of 290 runs, has rocketed 48 places to 35th in the rankings. Chapman’s previous best ranking was 54th attained in February 2018.

Iftikhar, who scored 36 in the final match, has proceeded six places to joint 38th position. He is the third-highest ranked Pakistan batter after Mohammad Rizwan (up from 798 rating points to 811 after scoring 98 not out in the final match) and Babar Azam, who are ranked second and third in the list led by Suryakumar.

Iftikhar’s previous best was 43rd position in November last year.

Others to move up the T20I rankings after the series are New Zealand players Chad Bowes (up 82 places to 118th in the batting rankings) and Ish Sodhi (up two places to 14th in the bowling rankings) while Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has moved up in all three lists.

Imad is up 15 places to 127th among batters after scoring 31 in the final match, while his hauls of three for 19 and two 21 have lifted him 120 places to 93rd in the bowling rankings. He is also up 44 places to 24th among all-rounders.

In the weekly ODI rankings update, which considers performances in the Oman-Nepal match of the ACC men’s premier cup in Kirtipur, Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has moved up one slot to 22nd position among bowlers after finishing with three for 45 while Kushal Malla’s 108 off 64 balls has lifted him 35 places to 110th position.

Oman’s left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood has moved up two places to 49th in the bowling rankings.

