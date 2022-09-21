ICC T20I rankings: Suryakumar third among batters, Hardik top Indian all-rounder

India’s Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya made big gains in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after their superb performances in the first T20I against Australia in Mohali on Tuesday.

Suryakumar, who has been on a rampage in T20Is this year, overtook Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to reach the third spot. Yadav had scored 46 off 25 balls while Pandya’s unbeaten 71 in 30 balls propelled him 22 places to 65th position in the batters’ rankings.

Pandya also surpassed Australia’s Glenn Maxwell to reach the fifth spot among all-rounders.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan leads the batting charts after scoring a 46-ball 68 in the first of seven T20Is against England at home. Rizwan gained 15 rating points to reach a career-high 825 rating points. He is followed by South Africa’s Aiden Markram (792).

Suryakumar has recorded 613 runs in 18 outings for India in T20Is this year with an astounding strike-rate of 182.44. He has also registered a century and three fifties and is India’s T20I leading run-scorer in 2022.