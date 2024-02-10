MagazineBuy Print

U-19 Cricket World Cup: Most successful team; Full list of winners, runners-up

Here’s the full list of ICC U-19 World Cup winners and runners-up across 14 editions.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 18:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India is the defending champion of the U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup.
India is the defending champion of the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.
infoIcon

India is the defending champion of the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Five-time champion India will face Australia in the U-19 World Cup 2024 final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.

In a record-extending ninth final, Uday Saharan-led India will look to defend its title in South Africa.

India is the most successful team, followed by Australia, which has won the cup thrice.

ALSO READ | U-19 World Cup 2024: Top players to watch out for in India vs Australia final

Pakistan claimed the title twice in 2004 and 2006, while England, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh have won the U-19 World Cup once each.

Here’s the full list of winners and runners-up across 14 editions:-

U-19 WORLD CUP WINNERS & RUNNERS-UP LIST

YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP
2022 India England
2020 Bangladesh India
2018 India Australia
2016 West Indies India
2014 South Africa Pakistan
2012 India Australia
2010 Australia Pakistan
2008 India South Africa
2006 Pakistan India
2004 Pakistan West Indies
2002 Australia South Africa
2000 India Sri Lanka
1998 England New Zealand
1988 Australia Pakistan

