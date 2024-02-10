Five-time champion India will face Australia in the U-19 World Cup 2024 final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.
In a record-extending ninth final, Uday Saharan-led India will look to defend its title in South Africa.
India is the most successful team, followed by Australia, which has won the cup thrice.
ALSO READ | U-19 World Cup 2024: Top players to watch out for in India vs Australia final
Pakistan claimed the title twice in 2004 and 2006, while England, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh have won the U-19 World Cup once each.
Here’s the full list of winners and runners-up across 14 editions:-
U-19 WORLD CUP WINNERS & RUNNERS-UP LIST
|YEAR
|WINNER
|RUNNER-UP
|2022
|India
|England
|2020
|Bangladesh
|India
|2018
|India
|Australia
|2016
|West Indies
|India
|2014
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|2012
|India
|Australia
|2010
|Australia
|Pakistan
|2008
|India
|South Africa
|2006
|Pakistan
|India
|2004
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|2002
|Australia
|South Africa
|2000
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1998
|England
|New Zealand
|1988
|Australia
|Pakistan
Latest on Sportstar
- Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, preview
- U-19 Cricket World Cup: Most successful team; Full list of winners, runners-up
- WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants names Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle
- Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v HFC match updates; When, where to watch; Kickoff at 7:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy February 10 Matches Highlights, Scorecard: Regular strikes leave Tamil Nadu seven down vs Karnataka
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE