U-19 Cricket World Cup: Most successful team; Full list of winners, runners-up

Five-time champion India will face Australia in the U-19 World Cup 2024 final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.

In a record-extending ninth final, Uday Saharan-led India will look to defend its title in South Africa.

India is the most successful team, followed by Australia, which has won the cup thrice.

Pakistan claimed the title twice in 2004 and 2006, while England, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh have won the U-19 World Cup once each.

Here’s the full list of winners and runners-up across 14 editions:-

U-19 WORLD CUP WINNERS & RUNNERS-UP LIST