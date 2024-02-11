Key Updates
- February 11, 2024 15:17AUS 111/3 in 26 overs
The two new batters are taking their time to get settled. Saumy, meanwhile, bowls a quick over to give only one run.
- February 11, 2024 15:16AUS 110/3 in 25 overs
Naman Tiwari to bowl his fourth. He uses his pace to disturb batters with bowling a bouncer or two in between. Just four from this over. 25 gone, Australia 110 for 3, as India would be the happier side halfway through the mark.
- February 11, 2024 15:114AUS 106/3 in 24 overs
Saumy Pandey is back in the attack. Just two singles in the first five deliveries before Ryan Hicks gets an outside edge in the last delivery which races away for a FOUR! at third man.
- February 11, 2024 15:02CAUS 100/3 in 23 overs
Naman Tiwari starts with an aggressive bouncer to surprise Harjas. Tiwari to Dixon, OUT! Tiwari, you beauty! A slower one surprised the set-batter as Harry Dixon just froze out and did not play a shot as the ball travelled to Murugan Abhishek at short mid-on. Brilliant from skipper Uday Saharan, who brought Naman Tiwari after a bad start. Two prized wickets for Naman Tiwari. Ryan Hicks comes at number five and gets off the mark with a single.
Harry Dixon c Abhishek b Tiwari 42 (56b 3x4 1x6) SR: 75
- February 11, 2024 14:59AUS 96/2 in 22 overs
Murugan Abhishek. A tentative Harjas gets off the mark with a single after Dixon gave him the strike on the second ball. Two off the over.
- February 11, 2024 14:54WAUS 94/2 in 21 overs
Naman Tiwari comes back into the attack. Tiwari to Dixon, FOUR! Short on the middle and Pulled away nicely by the batter to clear the deep square leg boundary. Tiwari to Dixon, CHANCE? He hits at mid-wicket and Pandey was just inches away from grabbing it. Tiwari to Weibgen, OUT! Change of strike and this brings a wicket! Full and on off that lures Weibgen to drive the ball that is carried to Musheer Khan at the backward point! Big wicket as Naman Tiwari is roaring out loud. Hugh Weibgen misses his fifty on final. Harjas Singh is the new man in at no. four. Harjas sees off the next two balls to end a successful over for Tiwari.
Hugh Weibgen c Musheer Khan b Tiwari 48 (66b 5x4 0x6) SR: 72.72
- February 11, 2024 14:494AUS 87/1 in 20 overs
Priyanshu Moliya comes into the attack. Replaces Abhishek Murugan. Moliya to Weibgen, FOUR! Welcome boundary for Weibgen, who rock backs and punches the short-ball at sweeper cover. A couple of singles fetch six runs from this over.
- February 11, 2024 14:444AUS 81/1 in 19 overs
Pandey resumes. Pandey to Weibgen, FOUR! Another delivery that drifts down the leg and played fine by the Australian skipper towards the deep backward square.
- February 11, 2024 14:41AUS 74/1 in 18 over
Murugan contains the flow of runs from his end. Another two runs over from him as it is time for a drinks break.
- February 11, 2024 14:384AUS 72/1 in 17 overs
Saumy Pandey continues. FOUR! Weibgen flicks and hits hard to punish the bad line from Pandey who bowls flat and on legs. Six from this over.
- February 11, 2024 14:35AUS 66/1 in 16 overs
Abhishek Murugan to bowl his third over. Hugh Weibgen gets a single off the last delivery to complete the fifty stand for the second wicket with Harry Dixon.
- February 11, 2024 14:32AUS 63/1 in 15 overs
Skipper Hugh Weibgen and Harry Dixon now look quite comfortable at the crease. Slowly, but steadily Australia is closing towards the 100-run mark. Saumy Pandey comes back for his second spell and gives four from this over.
- February 11, 2024 14:28AUS 59/1 in 14 overs
Abhishek Murugan has no loose balls to offer as he gives only two from this third over.
- February 11, 2024 14:234AUS 57/1 in 13 overs
Musheer continues. Weibgen plays the middle line ball very fine to beat the short third man for a double as Australia reaches the 50-run mark in the 13th over, and it’s safe to say this is turning out to be a decent start for the Aussies. Musheer to Weibgen, FOUR! Musheer bowls his towards leg and Weibgen glances it fine to get a boundary at fine leg. Eight from the over.
- February 11, 2024 14:21AUS 49/1 in 12 overs
Abhishek Murugan to bowl his second. Another uneventful over comes to an end as just two singles come from it.
- February 11, 2024 14:16AUS 47/1 in 11 overs
Okay, so Raj Limbani is off the attack now. Musheer will continue from his end. Four dots and two singles wrap this over as Australia nears the 50-run mark.
- February 11, 2024 14:11AUS 45/1 in 10 overs
Third change in the bowling as Abhishek Murugan will bowl the last over of the first PowerPlay. Weibgen chips the length ball on off to mid-wicket for a single. Murugan keeps it low and slow and forces both batters to limit it to singles. Just three from this over as 45 came from the first PP.
- February 11, 2024 14:09AUS 42/1 in 9 overs
Another quiet over as three comes from Raj Limbani’s fifth over.
- February 11, 2024 14:05AUS 39/1 in 8 overs
Musheer Khan comes into the attack and replaces Saumy Pandey from his end. He keeps it quick to give just a single from his first over.
- February 11, 2024 14:034AUS 38/1 in 7 overs
Raj Limbani bowls his fourth over. Limbani to Dixon, FOUR! Limbani errors in line, as the ball goes down the leg and races away through Dixon’s pads to give four leg byes. Five from the over.
- February 11, 2024 13:58AUS 33/1 in 6 overs
Saumy Pandey continues. Dixon tucks the length ball at midwicket to start the over with a single. Pandey keeps it in the middle and ends the over with three singles, as four comes from this one.
- February 11, 2024 13:554AUS 29/1 in 5 overs
Raj Limbani continues. Limbani to Weibgen, HUGE APPEAL as the ball stayed low and struck pads. The on-field umpire shows no interest. Limbani to Weibgen, FOUR! Tad bit short from Limbani, and Weibgen latches onto it and slashes through point for a boundary. Four dots to end the over as four runs come from it.
- February 11, 2024 13:48AUS 25/1 in 4 overs
Skipper Uday makes the first change instantly. He brings in Saumy Pandey and removes Naman Tiwari from the other end. Pandey keeps it tight and gives six from his first over.
- February 11, 2024 13:44BAUS 19/1 in 3 overs
Raj Limbani continues. Limbani to Konstas, BOWLED! Absolute jaffa from Limbani as his peach of a full-length delivery goes through Sam Konstas’ defence to crash onto the stums as India gets its first breakthrough very early in this game! Konstas has gone for a duck. Hugh Weibgen is in at number three. Weibgen gets off the mark with a three in the last delivery.
Sam Konstas b Limbani 0 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
- February 11, 2024 13:376AUS 16/0 in 2 overs
Naman Tiwari comes from the other end. Tiwari to Dixon, FOUR! Lucky boundary for Dixon who edges the out swinging delivery which runs through the slip cordon to the third man. Tiwari to Dixon, SIX! This time no luck but pure class from Dixon. He goes to backfoot and swings hard to dispatch the ball over deep square leg for a back-to-back boundary. Tiwari to Dixon, FOUR! This is good from Dixon who drives past mid-on this time to put more pressure on the bowler. WIDE! Tiwari is losing his momentum as he errors in his line. Two dots to end the over.
- February 11, 2024 13:33AUS 1/0 in 1 over
Raj Limbani starts from over the wicket to the left-hander Dixon. He keeps the first ball onto the pads and gets slight movement off the air as Dixon gets off the mark with a single. Limbani continues with over the wicket to Sam Konstas. Limbani to Konstas, beaten! He extracts the bounce to catch the batter off guard. A brilliant first over from Limbani who ends the over with five dot deliveries.
- February 11, 2024 13:31Here we go1
Uday Saharan leads his pack of wolves out as Australia openers Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas take guard. Raj Limbani will start the proceedings for India with the new ball.
- February 11, 2024 13:25Live Action!
We are moments away from the live action as players from countries are out there, and it is time for the National Anthem!
- February 11, 2024 13:22Aravelly Avanish speaks about Dhoni and ‘Yellow Love’ ahead of India vs Australia final
ICC U-19 World Cup: Aravelly Avanish speaks about Dhoni and ‘Yellow Love’ ahead of India vs Australia final
Avanish will be playing the biggest match of his short career, the U-19 World Cup final against Australia before wearing the CSK jersey and meet MS Dhoni who inspired him to don the big gloves.
- February 11, 2024 13:16U-19 World Cup Top Five Wicket-takers
- February 11, 2024 13:12U-19 World Cup Top-five Run-getters
- February 11, 2024 13:06Weather Condition
The conditions are helpful for the pace bowlers so it is a good toss to lose for India, recons WV Raman on comms.
- February 11, 2024 13:04Playing XI
INDIA- Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
AUSTRALIA- Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Charlie Anderson, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
- February 11, 2024 13:03Toss Update
Australia wins the toss and elects to bat first vs India.
- February 11, 2024 12:53India’s Road to Final
- February 11, 2024 12:42Predicted Playing XI
INDIA- Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
AUSTRALIA- Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler
- February 11, 2024 12:37Live streaming Info
Where to watch IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final on TV?
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch IND vs AUS U-19 World Cup final online?
The ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 final between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- February 11, 2024 12:33India eyes record-extending sixth title
- February 11, 2024 12:30Squads
INDIA: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
AUSTRALIA: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor
- February 11, 2024 12:22IND vs AUS Preview
Few careers will get wings to soar while some will fade into oblivion but on Sunday, all those sprightly 18 and 19-year-old Indian boys will leave no stone unturned to win a record sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup when they face Australia in the summit clash here.
On November 19 last year, an Australian team left Rohit Sharma and his band teary-eyed on a global stage and for the young Indians, beating an Aussie team would certainly be very sweet.
“No, we are not thinking about revenge. We are firmly focussed on present and we neither want to dwell on past or look too far ahead,” skipper Saharan recently told in Benoni.
The Aussies have a quartet which could spell trouble for India -- skipper Hugh Weibgen, opener Harry Dixon, seamers Tom Straker and Callum Vidler -- the consistent performers during this edition.
Read the full preview here - READ
- February 11, 2024 12:17It’s Matchday!
- February 11, 2024 12:10Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia happening at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds in South Africa.
