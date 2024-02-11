AUS 94/2 in 21 overs

Naman Tiwari comes back into the attack. Tiwari to Dixon, FOUR! Short on the middle and Pulled away nicely by the batter to clear the deep square leg boundary. Tiwari to Dixon, CHANCE? He hits at mid-wicket and Pandey was just inches away from grabbing it. Tiwari to Weibgen, OUT! Change of strike and this brings a wicket! Full and on off that lures Weibgen to drive the ball that is carried to Musheer Khan at the backward point! Big wicket as Naman Tiwari is roaring out loud. Hugh Weibgen misses his fifty on final. Harjas Singh is the new man in at no. four. Harjas sees off the next two balls to end a successful over for Tiwari.

Hugh Weibgen c Musheer Khan b Tiwari 48 (66b 5x4 0x6) SR: 72.72