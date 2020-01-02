Cricket Cricket ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Full schedule, fixtures, teams, groups, date, timings and venues ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Teams, Squad: The 24-day tournament will be held across four cities and eight venues. Team Sportstar South Africa 02 January, 2020 16:22 IST The ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 group fixtures will be followed by the Super League and Plate phase. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar South Africa 02 January, 2020 16:22 IST The 13th edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 will be held in South Africa. The tournament, which starts on Friday, January 17, will see the host taking on Afghanistan.Defending champion India has been included in Group A alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and debutant Japan.The group fixtures will be followed by the Super League and Plate phase. While, the top two teams from each of the four groups will feature in the Super League, the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship. Groups:Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, JapanGroup B: Australia, England, West Indies, NigeriaGroup C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, ScotlandGroup D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada Serial NumberDateGroupMatchVenue117/01/2019DSouth Africa vs AfghanistanDiamond Oval, Kimberley218/01/2019CBangladesh vs ZimbabweSenwes Park, Potchefstroom318/01/2019ANew Zealand vs JapanNorth-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom418/01/2019DUAE vs CanadaMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein518/01/2019BAustralia vs West IndiesDiamond Oval, Kimberley619/01/2019CPakistan vs ScotlandNorth-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom719/01/2019AIndia vs Sri LankaMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein820/01/2019BEngland vs West IndiesDiamond Oval, Kimberley920/01/2019BAustralia vs NigeriaCountry Club B Field, Kimberley1021/01/2019CBangladesh vs ScotlandWitrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom1121/01/2019AIndia vs JapanMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein1222/01/2019DSouth Africa vs CanadaSenwes Park, Potchefstroom1322/01/2019DAfghanistan vs UAENorth-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom1422/01/2019CPakistan vs ZimbabweWitrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom1522/01/2019ANew Zealand vs Sri LankaMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein1623/01/2019BAustralia vs EnglandDiamond Oval, Kimberley1723/01/2019BWest Indies vs NigeriaCountry Club B Field, Kimberley1824/01/2019CPakistan vs BangladeshSenwes Park, Potchefstroom1924/01/2019DAfghanistan vs CanadaNorth-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom2024/01/2019AIndia vs New ZealandMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein2125/01/2019ASri Lanka vs JapanNorth-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom2225/01/2019CZimbabwe vs ScotlandWitrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom2325/01/2019DSouth Africa vs UAEMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein2425/01/2019BEngland vs NigeriaDiamond Oval, Kimberley2527/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 2Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom2627/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 1North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom2728/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 1Senwes Park, Potchefstroom2828/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 3North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom2928/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 4Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom3029/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 2Willowmoore Park, Benoni3130/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom3230/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom3430/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 1North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom3530/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 3Senwes Park, Potchefstroom3631/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 4Willowmoore Park, Benoni3731/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 2Diamond Oval, Kimberley3801/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 13th Place PlayoffWitrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom3901/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 15th Place PlayoffNorth-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom4001/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1Senwes Park, Potchefstroom4102/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 2North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom4202/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 11th Place PlayoffDiamond Oval, Kimberley4303/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate FinalWillowmoore Park, Benoni4404/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 1Senwes Park, Potchefstroom4505/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 7th Place PlayoffWillowmoore Park, Benoni4606/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 2Senwes Park, Potchefstroom4707/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 5th Place PlayoffWillowmoore Park, Benoni4808/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place PlayoffWillowmoore Park, Benoni4909/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, FinalSenwes Park, Potchefstroom All matches are scheduled to begin at 01:30 PM IST Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.