ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Full schedule, fixtures, teams, groups, date, timings and venues

The 13th edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 will be held in South Africa. The tournament, which starts on Friday, January 17, will see the host taking on Afghanistan.

Defending champion India has been included in Group A alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and debutant Japan.

The group fixtures will be followed by the Super League and Plate phase. While, the top two teams from each of the four groups will feature in the Super League, the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship.



Groups: Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada

Serial Number Date Group Match Venue 1 17/01/2019 D South Africa vs Afghanistan Diamond Oval, Kimberley 2 18/01/2019 C Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 3 18/01/2019 A New Zealand vs Japan North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom 4 18/01/2019 D UAE vs Canada Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 5 18/01/2019 B Australia vs West Indies Diamond Oval, Kimberley 6 19/01/2019 C Pakistan vs Scotland North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom 7 19/01/2019 A India vs Sri Lanka Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 8 20/01/2019 B England vs West Indies Diamond Oval, Kimberley 9 20/01/2019 B Australia vs Nigeria Country Club B Field, Kimberley 10 21/01/2019 C Bangladesh vs Scotland Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom 11 21/01/2019 A India vs Japan Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 12 22/01/2019 D South Africa vs Canada Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 13 22/01/2019 D Afghanistan vs UAE North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom 14 22/01/2019 C Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom 15 22/01/2019 A New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 16 23/01/2019 B Australia vs England Diamond Oval, Kimberley 17 23/01/2019 B West Indies vs Nigeria Country Club B Field, Kimberley 18 24/01/2019 C Pakistan vs Bangladesh Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 19 24/01/2019 D Afghanistan vs Canada North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom 20 24/01/2019 A India vs New Zealand Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 21 25/01/2019 A Sri Lanka vs Japan North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom 22 25/01/2019 C Zimbabwe vs Scotland Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom 23 25/01/2019 D South Africa vs UAE Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 24 25/01/2019 B England vs Nigeria Diamond Oval, Kimberley 25 27/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 2 Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom 26 27/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 1 North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom 27 28/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 1 Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 28 28/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 3 North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom 29 28/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 4 Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom 30 29/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 2 Willowmoore Park, Benoni 31 30/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2 North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom 32 30/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1 Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom 34 30/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 1 North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom 35 30/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 3 Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 36 31/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 4 Willowmoore Park, Benoni 37 31/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 2 Diamond Oval, Kimberley 38 01/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 13th Place Playoff Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom 39 01/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 15th Place Playoff North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom 40 01/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1 Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 41 02/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 2 North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom 42 02/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 11th Place Playoff Diamond Oval, Kimberley 43 03/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Final Willowmoore Park, Benoni 44 04/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 1 Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 45 05/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 7th Place Playoff Willowmoore Park, Benoni 46 06/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 2 Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 47 07/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Willowmoore Park, Benoni 48 08/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place Playoff Willowmoore Park, Benoni 49 09/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Final Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

All matches are scheduled to begin at 01:30 PM IST