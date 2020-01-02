Cricket

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020: Full schedule, fixtures, teams, groups, date, timings and venues

ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Teams, Squad: The 24-day tournament will be held across four cities and eight venues.

South Africa 02 January, 2020 16:22 IST

The ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 group fixtures will be followed by the Super League and Plate phase.   -  GETTY IMAGES

The 13th edition of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 will be held in South Africa. The tournament, which starts on Friday, January 17, will see the host taking on Afghanistan.

Defending champion India has been included in Group A alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and debutant Japan.

The group fixtures will be followed by the Super League and Plate phase. While, the top two teams from each of the four groups will feature in the Super League, the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship.
 

Groups:

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland

Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada

 

Serial NumberDateGroupMatchVenue
117/01/2019DSouth Africa vs AfghanistanDiamond Oval, Kimberley
218/01/2019CBangladesh vs ZimbabweSenwes Park, Potchefstroom
318/01/2019ANew Zealand vs JapanNorth-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
418/01/2019DUAE vs CanadaMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
518/01/2019BAustralia vs West IndiesDiamond Oval, Kimberley
619/01/2019CPakistan vs ScotlandNorth-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
719/01/2019AIndia vs Sri LankaMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
820/01/2019BEngland vs West IndiesDiamond Oval, Kimberley
920/01/2019BAustralia vs NigeriaCountry Club B Field, Kimberley
1021/01/2019CBangladesh vs ScotlandWitrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
1121/01/2019AIndia vs JapanMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
1222/01/2019DSouth Africa vs CanadaSenwes Park, Potchefstroom
1322/01/2019DAfghanistan vs UAENorth-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
1422/01/2019CPakistan vs ZimbabweWitrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
1522/01/2019ANew Zealand vs Sri LankaMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
1623/01/2019BAustralia vs EnglandDiamond Oval, Kimberley
1723/01/2019BWest Indies vs NigeriaCountry Club B Field, Kimberley
1824/01/2019CPakistan vs BangladeshSenwes Park, Potchefstroom
1924/01/2019DAfghanistan vs CanadaNorth-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
2024/01/2019AIndia vs New ZealandMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
2125/01/2019ASri Lanka vs JapanNorth-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
2225/01/2019CZimbabwe vs ScotlandWitrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
2325/01/2019DSouth Africa vs UAEMangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
2425/01/2019BEngland vs NigeriaDiamond Oval, Kimberley
2527/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 2Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
2627/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 1North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
2728/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 1Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
2828/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 3North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
2928/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Quarter-Final 4Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
3029/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 2Willowmoore Park, Benoni
3130/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2North-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
3230/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Playoff Semi-Final 1Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
3430/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 1North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
3530/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 3Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
3631/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Quarter-Final 4Willowmoore Park, Benoni
3731/01/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate Semi-Final 2Diamond Oval, Kimberley
3801/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 13th Place PlayoffWitrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom
3901/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 15th Place PlayoffNorth-West University No2 Ground, Potchefstroom
4001/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 1Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
4102/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 5th Place Playoff Semi-Final 2North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom
4202/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 11th Place PlayoffDiamond Oval, Kimberley
4303/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Plate FinalWillowmoore Park, Benoni
4404/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 1Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
4505/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 7th Place PlayoffWillowmoore Park, Benoni
4606/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, Super League Semi-Final 2Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
4707/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 5th Place PlayoffWillowmoore Park, Benoni
4808/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, 3rd Place PlayoffWillowmoore Park, Benoni
4909/02/2019 TBC vs TBC, FinalSenwes Park, Potchefstroom

 

All matches are scheduled to begin at 01:30 PM IST

