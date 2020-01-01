ICC U-19 World Cup: Good show against India has made me confident, says Pakistan's Haider Ali

Pakistan U-19 batsman Haider Ali says the win over India in Asia Emerging Nations Cup has given him and skipper Rohail Nazir immense confidence ahead of the ICC U-19 World Cup scheduled later this month.

“Beating India and then having done well in first-class matches, we have gained a lot of confidence and we want to carry the burden of Pakistan’s campaign in the Junior World Cup,” Ali said.

Ali said Pakistan won’t be affected by the withdrawal of Test fast bowler Naseem Shah from the line-up. Ali, who scored a brilliant 134 for Northern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against winner Central Punjab, said he and Nazir had were keen to lead the team’s bid to win the World Cup in South Africa starting January 17.

“Rohail and I have matured a lot in the last few years especially after getting a chance to play first-class cricket and our experience in the Asia Emerging Nations Cup which Pakistan won,” Haider said.

“And both of us believe we can spearhead and motivate the other players to perform well and try to win the World Cup,” he added.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Nazir, who is also captain of the Pakistan junior got half-centuries in both innings of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, reiterated that Naseem's absence won't affect the balance of the squad.

“If he had been selected it would have been a great boost for us but mentally we have been preparing to play without him in the Junior World Cup and the back-up pace bowlers we have are also good,” he said.