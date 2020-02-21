Women's T20 World Cup 2020 points table: India off the mark

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on in Australia with 10 teams vying for top honours. India, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, England and South Africa are in contention for the trophy and the tag of world champion.

India got off to a bright start with a 17-run win over holder Australia helping it claim crucial points in the Group A standings. India finds itself grouped with Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Group B will see England, Pakistan, West Indies, Thailand and South Africa play each other through the group stage. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.



Group A

Teams Played Won Lost Drawn Points India 1 1 0 0 2 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0





Group B