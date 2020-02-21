Cricket Cricket Women's T20 World Cup 2020 points table: India off the mark India has kicked off its T20 World Cup in style, beating defending champion Australia in its tournament opener. Team Sportstar 21 February, 2020 21:17 IST Australia, with four titles to its name, is the most successful team in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 21 February, 2020 21:17 IST The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on in Australia with 10 teams vying for top honours. India, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, England and South Africa are in contention for the trophy and the tag of world champion. India got off to a bright start with a 17-run win over holder Australia helping it claim crucial points in the Group A standings. India finds itself grouped with Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Group B will see England, Pakistan, West Indies, Thailand and South Africa play each other through the group stage. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage. READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup: A brief history Group ATeamsPlayedWonLostDrawnPointsIndia11002Australia10100New Zealand00000Sri Lanka00000Bangladesh00000Group BTeamsPlayedWonLostDrawnPointsEngland00000Pakistan00000South Africa00000Thailand00000West Indies00000 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos