Women's T20 World Cup 2020 points table: India off the mark

India has kicked off its T20 World Cup in style, beating defending champion Australia in its tournament opener.

21 February, 2020 21:17 IST

Australia, with four titles to its name, is the most successful team in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup.   -  Getty Images

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is on in Australia with 10 teams vying for top honours. India, Australia, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, England and South Africa are in contention for the trophy and the tag of world champion.

India got off to a bright start with a 17-run win over holder Australia helping it claim crucial points in the Group A standings. India finds itself grouped with Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Group B will see England, Pakistan, West Indies, Thailand and South Africa play each other through the group stage. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.

READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup: A brief history

Group A

TeamsPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
India11002
Australia10100
New Zealand00000
Sri Lanka00000
Bangladesh00000



Group B

TeamsPlayedWonLostDrawnPoints
England00000
Pakistan00000
South Africa00000
Thailand00000
West Indies00000

