Top five high-scoring cricket World Cup matches

Australia features prominently in the list of high-scoring Cricket World Cup matches, in which aggregates of more than 650 and 700 runs have been scored.

Sportstar looks at the top five high-scoring World Cup contests.

Australia v Bangladesh, 2019 World Cup

Australia and Bangladesh were involved in a high-scoring match at the 2019 World Cup in England. An aggregate of 714 runs were scored in 100 overs, with Bangladesh falling 48 runs short of the target.

Batting first, Australia posted 381 for five. Opening batsman David Warner top-scored with 147-ball 166, with Usman Khawaja's 72-ball 89 and Aaron Finch's 53 propelling the five-time World Cup winner to a massive total.

In reply, Bangladesh remained in the hunt thanks to an unbeaten century from wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and half-centuries from opener Tamim Iqbal and middle-order mainstay Mahmudullah. Rahim and Mahmudullah added 127 runs for the fifth wicket but the latter's dismissal in the 46th over derailed the run-chase as Bangladesh finished on 333 for eight. Rahim top-scored with unbeaten 102.

Australia v Sri Lanka, 2015 World Cup

Four years earlier, Australia was involved in another high-scoring World Cup match, this time on home soil. At the Sydney Cricket Ground, against Sri Lanka, Australia posted 376 for nine, a total its bowlers successfully defended to secure a 64-run victory.

Thanks to a 53-ball 102 from Glenn Maxwell and half-centuries from Steve Smith (72), Michael Clarke (68) and Shane Watson (67), Australia stormed past 350, the last 10 overs producing 123 runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka rode on a century from Kumar Sangakkara and half-centuries from Tillakaratne Dilshan (62) and Dinesh Chandimal (52) to give itself a fighting chance of chasing down the target.

However, it suffered a late collapse, losing five wickets for 33 runs in the back-end of the innings. All-rounder James Faulkner was the pick of the Australian bowlers with figures of 9-0-48-3.

Pakistan v England, 2019 World Cup

An aggregate of 682 runs was scored in a high-scoring thriller between Pakistan and England at the World Cup.

A resurgent Pakistan side, batting first, made 348 for eight. Mohammad Hafeez, with a 62-ball 84, and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, with a 44-ball 55, provided the late acceleration to take their team close to 350 against a strong English unit.

Joe Root's 104-ball 107 was not enough to take England home in the run-chase. - AP Photo

A total of 349 wasn't out of reach for Eoin Morgan's side. After the early loss of Jason Roy, Joe Root lent stability to the innings while ensuring the require run-rate didn't spiral out of control. He made a 104-ball 107 and shared a 130-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Jos Buttler, who himself made 103, to put England on course for chasing down the target.

Their dismissals in quick succession, however, dented England's pursuit and Pakistan went on to win by 14 runs.

India v England, 2011 World Cup

Long before its ODI evolution under Morgan's captaincy, England, led by Andrew Strauss, held India to a tie in a high-scoring match at the 2011 World Cup at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, which witnessed an aggregate of 676 runs.

Batting first, India finished with 338 having given itself a solid platform to score in excess of 350. Sachin Tendulkar made a 115-ball 120 to take the home team close to 250 inside 40 overs. Captain M.S. Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh added 69 runs for the fourth wicket as India reached 305 in 46 overs. It was then that Michael Yardy and Tim Bresnan triggered a late collapse to bowl out India for 338.

Strauss led England's reply with a 145-ball 158 to put his team on course for victory. England needed 60-odd runs in the last 10 overs and had eight wickets in hand, but India fought back, much like England had earlier in the evening, with the wickets of Ian Bell and Strauss, who added 170 runs for the third wicket before being separated.

Zaheer Khan brought India back into the match by removing Bell and Strauss off successive deliveries in the 43rd over. Paul Collingwood and Matt Prior also fell in quick succession as England's innings went into a tailspin.

Spinner Graeme Swann and Bresnan delivered key blows towards the end of the innings to keep England in the hunt. It had needed 14 runs off the last over, which was bowled by Munaf Patel. Ajmal Shahzad clobbered the third ball for a six to bring the equation down to five runs off three balls. A leg bye and two off the next two balls left England needing two runs off the final ball.

The last ball produced only a single with Yusuf Pathan making a diving effort at cover to force the tie.

Australia v South Africa, 2007 World Cup

The near-invincible Australian side under Ricky Ponting put on a batting masterclass in a league match against South Africa at the Warner Park in St. Kitts at the 2007 World Cup.

Put in to bat by South African captain Graeme Smith, Australia posted 377 for six. Matthew Hayden, opening the batting, led the assault with a 68-ball 101 while Clarke's 92 and Ponting's 91 later in the innings helped propel Australia to the big total.

South Africa started briskly in the run-chase through AB de Villiers and Smith, who put on 160 for the first wicket in 21 overs. The innings, though, fell apart after Smith retired hurt midway through the run-chase. The Proteas struggled to string together partnerships in the second half of its innings and, from being 220 for one, it was bowled out for 294 as Australia sealed an 83-run win.