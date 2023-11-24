Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announces international retirement

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket, through his social media account.

Writing in X, formerly Twitter, Wasim said, “In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket. I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years - it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan.

“Thank you to the Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. A final thank you to my family and friends who have been so important in helping me achieve at the highest level. I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage,” he added.

Wasim, a left-handed batter and spin bowler, represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He last played for his country earlier this year in a T20I against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

The 34-year-old was a part of the 2017 Champions Trophy winning Pakistan side and played a crucial role in his side’s 2019 ODI World Cup campaign.