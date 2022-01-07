In-match penalty for slow over rates amongst new changes to T20I playing conditions

An in-match penalty for slow over rates is amongst a number of new changes to T20I playing conditions that come into effect this month.

In an official statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said, "An in-match penalty for slow over rates in men’s and women’s Twenty20 Internationals comes into effect this month, with the updated playing conditions also providing for an optional drinks interval midway through the innings in bilateral T20 international cricket.

"The over rate regulations are captured in clause 13.8 of the playing conditions, which stipulate that a fielding side must be in position to bowl the first ball of the final over of the innings by the scheduled or rescheduled time for the end of the innings. If they are not in such a position, one fewer fielder will be permitted outside of the 30-yard circle for the remaining overs of the innings.

The changes are based on the recommendations of the ICC Cricket Committee, which regularly discusses ways to speed up the play in all formats, after considering reports on the effectiveness of a similar regulation included in The Hundred's playing conditions by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

It should be noted that the in-match penalties are in addition to the sanctions for slow over rate outlined in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Another change provides the option of a mid-innings drinks interval of two minutes and thirty seconds subject to agreement between the two sides before each series.

The one-off match between the West Indies and Ireland at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on 16 January is set to be the first men's T20I to be played under new conditions. In women's T20Is, it will be first of the three-match series between South Africa and the West Indies in Centurion on 18 January/