MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG head-to-head record ahead of 4th Test: India vs England stats, most runs and wickets

India vs England: All the head-to-head stats and numbers ahead of the IND vs ENG fourth Test match at the Ranchi from Friday.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 19:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the fouth Test.
India captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the fouth Test. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the fouth Test. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu

The fourth act. It is the endpoint of a narrative where the protagonist conjures up all resources available in an attempt to overcome overwhelming adversities engulfing them.

For India, England has been a foe forged in hell. The gash inflicted in Hyderabad, where it bungled a 190-run lead, is still fresh in its mind. A spate of injuries and a few forced absences haven’t helped.

But, somehow, India heads to the fourth act, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, knowing that a win will all but behead the fire-breathing nemesis that is England.

FULL PREVIEW BY PRANAY RAJIV: Defining act of series looms as India eyes unassailable lead against England

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs England in Tests:

IND vs ENG HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN TESTS
Matches played: 134
India wins: 33
Drawn: 50
England wins: 51
Latest result: India won by 434 runs (Rajkot)
IND vs ENG: Highest and Lowest scores in Tests
IND (highest score) vs ENG: 759/7d in 190.4 overs (2016; Chennai)
IND (lowest score) vs ENG: 42 all-out in 17 overs (1974; Lord’s)
ENG (highest score) vs IND: 710/7d in 188.1 overs (2011; Birmingham)
ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 81 all-out in 30.4 overs (2021; Ahmedabad)
IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Karun Nair - 303 (2016; Chennai)
IND (best bowling) vs ENG: Vinoo Mankad - 8/55 (1952; Chennai)
ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Graham Gooch - 333 (1990; Lord’s)
ENG (best bowling) vs IND: Fred Trueman - 8/31 (1952; Manchester)
IND vs ENG HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN INDIA
Matches played: 67
India wins: 24
Drawn: 28
England: 15
Latest result: India won by 434 runs (Rajkot)

Most Runs - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average 100s
Joe Root 28 2603 218 56.58 9
Sachin Tendulkar 32 2535 193 51.73 7
Sunil Gavaskar 38 2483 221 38.20 4
Alaistar Cook 30 2431 294 47.66 7
Virat Kohli 28 1991 235 42.36 5

Most Wickets - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI
James Anderson 37 145 25.35 5/20
R. Ashwin 22 99 29.28 6/55
BS Chandrasekhar 23 95 27.27 8/97
Anil Kumble 19 92 30.59 7/115
Bishan Singh Bedi 22 85 29.87 6/71

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 10 LIVE SCORE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC 0-0 EBFC, Gill saves Siverio’s shot, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG head-to-head record ahead of 4th Test: India vs England stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kroos agrees to play for Germany ahead of home Euro 2024
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, February 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vooty Masters: Shaurya Binu maintains lead, defending champion Gandas in ninth
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG head-to-head record ahead of 4th Test: India vs England stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Unadkat says Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu clash a “contest of equals” ahead of Ranji Trophy quarterfinals
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai favourite in David vs Goliath quarterfinal clash against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Defining act of series looms as India eyes unassailable lead against England in Ranchi
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 10 LIVE SCORE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC 0-0 EBFC, Gill saves Siverio’s shot, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG head-to-head record ahead of 4th Test: India vs England stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kroos agrees to play for Germany ahead of home Euro 2024
    AP
  4. Indian sports wrap, February 22
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vooty Masters: Shaurya Binu maintains lead, defending champion Gandas in ninth
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment