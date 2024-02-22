IND vs ENG head-to-head record ahead of 4th Test: India vs England stats, most runs and wickets

The fourth act. It is the endpoint of a narrative where the protagonist conjures up all resources available in an attempt to overcome overwhelming adversities engulfing them.

For India, England has been a foe forged in hell. The gash inflicted in Hyderabad, where it bungled a 190-run lead, is still fresh in its mind. A spate of injuries and a few forced absences haven’t helped.

But, somehow, India heads to the fourth act, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, knowing that a win will all but behead the fire-breathing nemesis that is England.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs England in Tests:

IND vs ENG HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN TESTS Matches played: 134 India wins: 33 Drawn: 50 England wins: 51 Latest result: India won by 434 runs (Rajkot)

IND vs ENG: Highest and Lowest scores in Tests IND (highest score) vs ENG: 759/7d in 190.4 overs (2016; Chennai) IND (lowest score) vs ENG: 42 all-out in 17 overs (1974; Lord’s) ENG (highest score) vs IND: 710/7d in 188.1 overs (2011; Birmingham) ENG (lowest score) vs IND: 81 all-out in 30.4 overs (2021; Ahmedabad) IND (highest individual score) vs ENG: Karun Nair - 303 (2016; Chennai) IND (best bowling) vs ENG: Vinoo Mankad - 8/55 (1952; Chennai) ENG (highest individual score) vs IND: Graham Gooch - 333 (1990; Lord’s) ENG (best bowling) vs IND: Fred Trueman - 8/31 (1952; Manchester)

IND vs ENG HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN INDIA Matches played: 67 India wins: 24 Drawn: 28 England: 15 Latest result: India won by 434 runs (Rajkot)

Most Runs - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Runs Highest Score Average 100s Joe Root 28 2603 218 56.58 9 Sachin Tendulkar 32 2535 193 51.73 7 Sunil Gavaskar 38 2483 221 38.20 4 Alaistar Cook 30 2431 294 47.66 7 Virat Kohli 28 1991 235 42.36 5

Most Wickets - IND v ENG Tests

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI James Anderson 37 145 25.35 5/20 R. Ashwin 22 99 29.28 6/55 BS Chandrasekhar 23 95 27.27 8/97 Anil Kumble 19 92 30.59 7/115 Bishan Singh Bedi 22 85 29.87 6/71