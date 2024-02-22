IND vs ENG head-to-head record ahead of 4th Test: India vs England stats, most runs and wickets

The fourth act. It is the endpoint of a narrative where the protagonist conjures up all resources available in an attempt to overcome overwhelming adversities engulfing them.
For India, England has been a foe forged in hell. The gash inflicted in Hyderabad, where it bungled a 190-run lead, is still fresh in its mind. A spate of injuries and a few forced absences haven’t helped.
But, somehow, India heads to the fourth act, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, knowing that a win will all but behead the fire-breathing nemesis that is England.
FULL PREVIEW BY PRANAY RAJIV: Defining act of series looms as India eyes unassailable lead against England
Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs England in Tests:
IND vs ENG HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN TESTS
IND vs ENG: Highest and Lowest scores in Tests
IND vs ENG HEAD TO HEAD RECORD IN INDIA
Most Runs - IND v ENG Tests
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|100s
|Joe Root
|28
|2603
|218
|56.58
|9
|Sachin Tendulkar
|32
|2535
|193
|51.73
|7
|Sunil Gavaskar
|38
|2483
|221
|38.20
|4
|Alaistar Cook
|30
|2431
|294
|47.66
|7
|Virat Kohli
|28
|1991
|235
|42.36
|5
Most Wickets - IND v ENG Tests
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|James Anderson
|37
|145
|25.35
|5/20
|R. Ashwin
|22
|99
|29.28
|6/55
|BS Chandrasekhar
|23
|95
|27.27
|8/97
|Anil Kumble
|19
|92
|30.59
|7/115
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|22
|85
|29.87
|6/71
